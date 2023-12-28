Taylor Swift Fan Died At Concert from Heat Exhaustion - Noise11.com

The death of a Taylor Swift fan at a concert held in Rio de Janeiro last month was due to heat exhaustion, police have confirmed.

Ana Clara Benevides, 23, collapsed at the Nilton Santos Stadium on 17 November during a concert for Swift’s Eras Tour and died hours later at a local hospital. Temperatures in the city that day had reached 40C.

A police report published on Wednesday said Ms Benevides suffered heat exhaustion that led to cardiovascular and respiratory issues, citing “alveolar haemorrhage and polyvisceral congestion caused by diffuse exposure to heat” as the official cause of death.

The report also confirmed that toxicological tests indicated no alcohol or drugs in Benevides’ blood.

Many fans accused organisers at the time of failing to deliver enough water supplies for the more than 60,000 people attending the concert and said they had not been allowed to take their own water into the stadium.

Following the news of Benevides’ death, Swift wrote on Instagram that she had a “shattered heart” and was “devastated”.

The Cruel Summer singer postponed her second Rio concert the next day due to scorching heat, but went ahead with the remaining shows in Brazil.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

