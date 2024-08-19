 Taylor Swift Meets Southport Stabbing Victims - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift Meets Southport Stabbing Victims

by Music-News.com on August 20, 2024

in News

Taylor Swift has met with some of the families from a deadly UK mass stabbing at a children’s dance class in July.

Swift was shocked last month when a crazed knifeman stormed a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, killing three schoolgirls and injuring 10 more.

Over the weekend, Taylor returned to Wembley Stadium in London where she has been performing a string of sold-out concerts – and welcomed some of the families affected by the atrocity to join her backstage.

One mother, taking to TikTok, shared snaps of her daughters meeting with the American superstar.

The mother wrote, “You drew stars around my scar …. The biggest thankyou to @Taylor Swift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all thank you for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always.”

Billboard reported on Monday, “Swift hosted multiple families impacted by the tragedy before stepping on stage at Wembley.”

Taylor previously shared her devastation over the stabbing attack, writing in a statement last month, “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock.

“The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Taylor Swift plays the final European date of her Eras Tour in London on Tuesday night before returning to North America where the tour will continue until mid-December.

