Taylor Swift Responds To Allegations Against Her Father Scott In Sydney - Noise11.com

A photographer claimed Scott Swift attacked him in Sydney, Australia.

Taylor’s representatives wasted no time responding to the paparazzo’s accusation that he had been assaulted by her father.

One of Taylor’s spokespeople said two people were “were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor” on 27 February as Taylor and some of her entourage were walking along a wharf in Sydney, Australia.

The group included Taylor’s father, Scott.

Swift’s rep also said that the pair of individuals were “grabbing at her security personnel and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water”.

A representative from the local police force confirmed an incident report had been filed.

“Police have been told a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf,” the spokesperson told E! News.

“The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers.”

Last June, Taylor expressed gratitude for her father’s commitment to supporting both herself and her career.

“I have a really, really incredible dad, like hasn’t missed a show type of dad,” she said during a concert in June.

“He’s the best and I love him so much.”

