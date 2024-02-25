 Taylor Swift Reveals Third Version of The Tortured Poets Department - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift Reveals Third Version of The Tortured Poets Department

by Paul Cashmere on February 25, 2024

in News

Taylor Swift will release (at least) three versions of her upcoming album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ with the same 16 tracks on every album and a different track 17 on the various editions.

The three extra tracks are ‘The Manuscript’, ‘The Bolter’ and ‘The Albatross’ but fans will have to fork out (at least) three times to own a physical copy of each one.

‘The Tortured Poets Department’ will be the 11th Swift album.

Side A
Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)
The Tortured Poets Department
My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys
Down Bad

Side B
So Long, London
But Daddy I Love Him
Fresh Out the Slammer
Florida!!! (Florence + the Machine)

Side C
Guilty as Sin?
Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?
I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)
loml

Side D
I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
The Alchemy
Clara Bow
Bonus Track 1: The Manuscript
Bonus Track 2: The Bolter
Bonus Track 3: The Albatross

Swift announced the album at The Grammy Awards on 4 February, 2024. ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ will be released on 19 April 2024.

Taylor Swift, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

