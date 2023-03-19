Taylor Swift Showcases All 10 Albums At First ‘The Eras Tour’ Show in Arizona - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift has opened her ‘The Eras Tour’ with the first show at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, showcasing all 10 of her albums.
Swift played a three hour + 44 song set for the opening night of the show with something off ever album from 2006’s ‘Taylor Swift’ to 2022’s ‘Midnights’.
Many of the songs had never been played live by Swift before as Swift hasn’t had a major tour since ‘reputation Stadium tour’ of 2018. Since them she has had four albums ‘Lover’ (2019), ‘Folklore’ (2020), ‘Evermore’ (2020) and ‘Midnights’ 2022). The show opened with two first-timers, ‘Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince’ and ‘Cruel Summer’ off Lover (2019).
With 44 songs in the set and more than three hours on stage Taylor Swift was certainly making up for her downtime during the pandemic.
While called ‘The Eras Tour’ and while she featuring something from everything, the setlist was not done chronologically. The live show has 16 dancers, a catwalk to the second stage and a lot of costume changes.
Taylor Swift setlist Arizona 17 March 2023
Lover
Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince
Cruel Summer
The Man
You Need to Calm Down
Lover
The Archer
Fearless
Fearless
You Belong With Me
Love Story
evermore
’tis the damn season
willow
marjorie
champagne problems
tolerate it
reputation
…Ready for It?
Delicate
Don’t Blame Me
Look What You Made Me Do
Speak Now
Enchanted
Red
Red – Intro
22
We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
I Knew You Were Trouble
All Too Well
folklore
seven
invisible string
betty
the last great american dynasty
august
illicit affairs
my tears ricochet
cardigan
1989
Style
Blank Space
Shake It Off
Wildest Dreams
Bad Blood
Surprise Song
mirrorball (from Folklore)
Taylor Swift (Debut)
Tim McGraw
Midnights
Lavender Haze
Anti‐Hero
Midnight Rain
Vigilante Shit
Bejeweled
Mastermind
Karma
North America dates for The Eras Tour are scheduled through to August 9 with the tour currently wrapping up that leg in Los Angeles. Australian dates are expected to be announced in coming weeks.
