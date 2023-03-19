Taylor Swift Showcases All 10 Albums At First ‘The Eras Tour’ Show in Arizona - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift has opened her ‘The Eras Tour’ with the first show at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, showcasing all 10 of her albums.

Swift played a three hour + 44 song set for the opening night of the show with something off ever album from 2006’s ‘Taylor Swift’ to 2022’s ‘Midnights’.

Many of the songs had never been played live by Swift before as Swift hasn’t had a major tour since ‘reputation Stadium tour’ of 2018. Since them she has had four albums ‘Lover’ (2019), ‘Folklore’ (2020), ‘Evermore’ (2020) and ‘Midnights’ 2022). The show opened with two first-timers, ‘Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince’ and ‘Cruel Summer’ off Lover (2019).

With 44 songs in the set and more than three hours on stage Taylor Swift was certainly making up for her downtime during the pandemic.

While called ‘The Eras Tour’ and while she featuring something from everything, the setlist was not done chronologically. The live show has 16 dancers, a catwalk to the second stage and a lot of costume changes.

Taylor Swift setlist Arizona 17 March 2023

Lover

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

The Archer

Fearless

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

evermore

’tis the damn season

willow

marjorie

champagne problems

tolerate it

reputation

…Ready for It?

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

Speak Now

Enchanted

Red

Red – Intro

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well

folklore

seven

invisible string

betty

the last great american dynasty

august

illicit affairs

my tears ricochet

cardigan

1989

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

Surprise Song

mirrorball (from Folklore)

Taylor Swift (Debut)

Tim McGraw

Midnights

Lavender Haze

Anti‐Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma

North America dates for The Eras Tour are scheduled through to August 9 with the tour currently wrapping up that leg in Los Angeles. Australian dates are expected to be announced in coming weeks.

