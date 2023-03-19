 Taylor Swift Showcases All 10 Albums At First ‘The Eras Tour’ Show in Arizona - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Swift Showcases All 10 Albums At First ‘The Eras Tour’ Show in Arizona

by Paul Cashmere on March 19, 2023

in News

Taylor Swift has opened her ‘The Eras Tour’ with the first show at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, showcasing all 10 of her albums.

Swift played a three hour + 44 song set for the opening night of the show with something off ever album from 2006’s ‘Taylor Swift’ to 2022’s ‘Midnights’.

Many of the songs had never been played live by Swift before as Swift hasn’t had a major tour since ‘reputation Stadium tour’ of 2018. Since them she has had four albums ‘Lover’ (2019), ‘Folklore’ (2020), ‘Evermore’ (2020) and ‘Midnights’ 2022). The show opened with two first-timers, ‘Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince’ and ‘Cruel Summer’ off Lover (2019).

With 44 songs in the set and more than three hours on stage Taylor Swift was certainly making up for her downtime during the pandemic.

While called ‘The Eras Tour’ and while she featuring something from everything, the setlist was not done chronologically. The live show has 16 dancers, a catwalk to the second stage and a lot of costume changes.

Taylor Swift setlist Arizona 17 March 2023

Lover
Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince
Cruel Summer
The Man
You Need to Calm Down
Lover
The Archer

Fearless
Fearless
You Belong With Me
Love Story

evermore
’tis the damn season
willow
marjorie
champagne problems
tolerate it

reputation
…Ready for It?
Delicate
Don’t Blame Me
Look What You Made Me Do

Speak Now
Enchanted

Red
Red – Intro
22
We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
I Knew You Were Trouble
All Too Well

folklore
seven
invisible string
betty
the last great american dynasty
august
illicit affairs
my tears ricochet
cardigan

1989
Style
Blank Space
Shake It Off
Wildest Dreams
Bad Blood

Surprise Song
mirrorball (from Folklore)

Taylor Swift (Debut)
Tim McGraw

Midnights
Lavender Haze
Anti‐Hero
Midnight Rain
Vigilante Shit
Bejeweled
Mastermind
Karma

North America dates for The Eras Tour are scheduled through to August 9 with the tour currently wrapping up that leg in Los Angeles. Australian dates are expected to be announced in coming weeks.

Taylor Swift, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

