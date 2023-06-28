 Taylor Swift Shows Added For Sydney and Melbourne - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Swift Shows Added For Sydney and Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere on June 29, 2023

in News

Taylor Swift’s Australian tour has expanded by two dates. Taylor will play an extra show in Sydney on 18 February and an extra for Melbourne on 26 February.

The opening act for all shows is actress Sabrina Carpenter who starred in the Netflix movies ‘Tall Girl’ and ‘Tall Girl II’ and Disney’s ‘Clouds’.

Taylor Swift dates are:

16, 17 and 18 February, Melbourne, MCG
23, 24, 25 and 26 February, Sydney, Accor Stadium

According to Frontier Touring, no further dates will be added to the Australian tour. But … that’s also what KISS said so …

Taylor will perform four shows in Tokyo before Melbourne with a five day gap between Tokyo and Melbourne. She will perform six shows in Singapore after Sydney starting five days later on March 2. (February 2024 falls in a leap year). With the five day gap between Tokyo and Melbourne and four-day gap now between Sydney and Melbourne and the five day gap between Sydney and Singapore, there is wiggle room for more Australian shows if they choose. Those extra dates could also go to Tokyo and/or Singapore so nothing is guaranteed.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Taylor Swift, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paramore Announce Australia and New Zealand Dates

Paramore will return to Australia and New Zealand in November. The band was last in Australia in 2018.

2 days ago
Felix Riebl of The Cat Empire photo by Ros O'Gorman
New The Cat Empire, Here’s ‘Money Coming My Way’

The Cat Empire have a new song ‘Money Coming My Way’ and an album coming their way in August.

6 days ago
Andre 3000 as Jimi Hendrix
Andre 3000 of Outkast Is Working On A Solo Album

Andre 3000 is reportedly working on a new album. Andre 3000 is said to be preparing to release his first ever solo album after his guest spot on Killer Mike's 'Scientists and Engineers', which marked his first track since appearing on Kanye West's 2021 song 'Life of the Party'.

6 days ago
M. Ward
M. Ward Has Two First Aid Kit Collaborations on New Album ‘supernatural thing’

M. Ward recruited Swedish duo First Aid Kit for two songs on his new album ‘supernatural thing’.

7 days ago
Dr Dre To Receive First ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award

Dr. Dre is set to be bestowed with the first-ever Hip-Hop Icon Award at the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards' Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop.

June 22, 2023
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Is Bringing The Eras Tour To Australia in 2024

Taylor Swift has announced Australian dates for 2024 but for Sydney and Melbourne only.

June 21, 2023
All Time Low
All Time Low Plan November Australian Tour

2023 is the year of the ninth album for All Time Low and there is an Australian tour to go with you.

June 20, 2023