Taylor Swift Shows Added For Sydney and Melbourne - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift’s Australian tour has expanded by two dates. Taylor will play an extra show in Sydney on 18 February and an extra for Melbourne on 26 February.

The opening act for all shows is actress Sabrina Carpenter who starred in the Netflix movies ‘Tall Girl’ and ‘Tall Girl II’ and Disney’s ‘Clouds’.

Taylor Swift dates are:

16, 17 and 18 February, Melbourne, MCG

23, 24, 25 and 26 February, Sydney, Accor Stadium

According to Frontier Touring, no further dates will be added to the Australian tour. But … that’s also what KISS said so …

Taylor will perform four shows in Tokyo before Melbourne with a five day gap between Tokyo and Melbourne. She will perform six shows in Singapore after Sydney starting five days later on March 2. (February 2024 falls in a leap year). With the five day gap between Tokyo and Melbourne and four-day gap now between Sydney and Melbourne and the five day gap between Sydney and Singapore, there is wiggle room for more Australian shows if they choose. Those extra dates could also go to Tokyo and/or Singapore so nothing is guaranteed.

