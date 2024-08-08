 Taylor Swift Terrorist Plan Averted - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift Terrorist Plan Averted

by Music-News.com on August 8, 2024

in News

Austrian police have arrested two people suspected of planning a terror attack at a Taylor Swift concert.

Swift is in the midst of her Eras World Tour with performances planned at Vienna’s Ernst-Happel-Stadion on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.

Authorities have now revealed that a plot to attack the concert has been foiled and two people have been arrested – including a 19-year-old man.

The teenage suspect was reportedly arrested an hour outside Vienna and the second suspect was arrested in the capital on Wednesday.

Metro reports that Franz Ruf, The General Director for Public Security, confirmed the pair were arrested on Wednesday and added in a statement, “According to the current status of the investigation, the two suspects became radicalised via the internet.”

While The Irish Times states Vienna police chief Gerhard Pürstl said a police presence in the Austrian capital will be increased, explaining, “We will also use special forces and police dogs. We have passed on the information we have to the concert promoter.”

The Irish Times also reported, “The 19-year-old man had been under surveillance for some time, had radicalised in recent months and, in early July, had sworn an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organisation.”

It was also reported that unnamed chemical substances were found at the home of one of the suspects.

