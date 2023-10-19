Taylor Swift Thanks Fans For Going To Her Movie - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift has thanked her fans for their “joyful” response to her The Eras Tour concert film.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the Shake It Off singer thanked her fans for singing and dancing in the cinema while watching Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie, which was released last week.

“What a truly mind blowing thing you’ve turned The Eras Tour Concert Film into,” she began. “I’ve been watching videos of you guys in the theaters dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we’re known for (angel emoji).”

Swift had actively encouraged her fans to get out of their cinema seats and dance during her movie and footage of Swifties following her suggestion went viral on social media over the weekend. The movie made $123.5 million (£102 million) globally in its opening weekend, making it the biggest debut of all time for a concert film.

Elsewhere in the caption, Taylor thanked her fans for supporting Cruel Summer, which she released as a single this year, four years after it appeared on her 2019 album Lover. To celebrate, she released a live version and a remix of the song on Wednesday night.

“One of my favorite things you’ve done was when you supported Cruel Summer SO much, I ended up starting The Eras Tour show with it,” she continued. “For old times sake, I’m releasing the live audio from the tour so we can all shriek it in the comfort of our homes and cars PLUS a brand new remix by @lpgiobbi… Thank you, so much, forever, wow, just thank you!!!”

Taylor resumes The Eras Tour in South America on 9 November.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

