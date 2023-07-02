Teenage Fanclub Announce Australia and New Zealand Dates - Noise11.com

Scotland’s Teenage Fanclub will be back in Australia and New Zealand for their first dates since 2019.

The Glasgow band is founding members Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley, with drummer Francis Macdonald, bassist Dave McGowan and keyboardist Euros Childs.

Teenage Fanclub has six shows scheduled for Perth, Sydney, Melbourne, Byron Bay, Brisbane and Auckland.

Teenage Fanclub have been visitors to Australia seven times before with tours in 2019, 2017, 2005, 2003, 1997, 1995 and 1994. That first tour in 1994 was for the third Big Day Out on a bill with Soundgarden, The Ramones, Björk, The Smashing Pumpkins, Primus, Urge Overkill and The Breeders.

TEENAGE FANCLUB

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

MARCH 2024

Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/teenagefanclub

Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 6 July (10am local time)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Monday 10 July (10am local time)

Australia

Tuesday 5 March

Astor Theatre | Perth, WA

Friday 8 March

Metro Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 9 March

The Croxton Bandroom | Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 12 March

The Northern Hotel | Byron Bay, NSW

Wednesday 13 March

The Triffid | Brisbane, QLD

New Zealand

Friday 15 March

Powerstation | Auckland, NZ

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

