Teenage Fanclub Announce Australia and New Zealand Dates - Noise11.com

Scotland’s Teenage Fanclub will be back in Australia and New Zealand for their first dates since 2019.
The Glasgow band is founding members Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley, with drummer Francis Macdonald, bassist Dave McGowan and keyboardist Euros Childs.
Teenage Fanclub has six shows scheduled for Perth, Sydney, Melbourne, Byron Bay, Brisbane and Auckland.
Teenage Fanclub have been visitors to Australia seven times before with tours in 2019, 2017, 2005, 2003, 1997, 1995 and 1994. That first tour in 1994 was for the third Big Day Out on a bill with Soundgarden, The Ramones, Björk, The Smashing Pumpkins, Primus, Urge Overkill and The Breeders.
Australia
Tuesday 5 March
Astor Theatre | Perth, WA
Friday 8 March
Metro Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Saturday 9 March
The Croxton Bandroom | Melbourne, VIC
Tuesday 12 March
The Northern Hotel | Byron Bay, NSW
Wednesday 13 March
The Triffid | Brisbane, QLD
New Zealand
Friday 15 March
Powerstation | Auckland, NZ
