Teenage Joans Return With Bandits As Punk Meets Country In A New Chapter - Noise11.com

Teenage Joans Return With Bandits As Punk Meets Country In A New Chapter

by Paul Cashmere on February 11, 2026

Teenage Joans have launched their first release of 2026 with Bandits, signalling a bold new direction for the Adelaide duo as they prepare for an international touring year.

Teenage Joans have opened 2026 with intent, unveiling Bandits, a new single that reshapes the band’s familiar pop-punk foundations through a distinctly country-leaning lens. For a duo long celebrated for their sharp hooks, explosive energy and self-described juice-box punk-pop aesthetic, Bandits marks a deliberate evolution rather than a departure, expanding the palette while keeping the emotional urgency that has defined their rise.

Built on hard-hitting drums, gritty dual vocals and twang-inflected electric guitar lines, Bandits tells the story of a modern outlaw romance, drawing on the enduring mythology of Bonnie and Clyde. Teenage Joans trade heavy boots for cowgirl imagery, leaning into themes of loyalty, recklessness and devotion, the kind of all-consuming connection where consequences are willingly ignored in favour of love. The result is a track designed for open roads and loud singalongs, marrying punk immediacy with country storytelling traditions.

For vocalist and drummer Tahlia Borg and vocalist and guitarist Cahli Blakers, Bandits emerged organically. The song’s chorus arrived effortlessly during a writing session and lingered long enough that it became impossible to discard. Finished during a beachside writing retreat in early 2025, the track reflects a period of experimentation and reset for the duo as they mapped out their next phase. The intention was clear, blend a country feel into their established pop-punk sound while keeping the emotional stakes high and unmistakably Teenage Joans.

The release of Bandits signals the beginning of a new era for a band that has rarely stood still since forming in Adelaide in 2018. Teenage Joans first broke through nationally after winning the Triple J Unearthed High competition in 2020 with Three Leaf Clover, a moment that positioned them as one of Australia’s most promising young punk acts. That momentum carried into their debut EP Taste Of Me in 2021, a release that swept the South Australian Music Awards with a record-breaking seven wins and secured further Hottest 100 recognition.

Their ascent continued with the 2023 debut album The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest, an emotionally charged record that delivered seven ARIA chart appearances and earned an ARIA nomination for Best Heavy Album in 2024. The album’s impact was further extended through a short film released the following year, reinforcing Teenage Joans’ commitment to visual storytelling and conceptual depth.

Live performance has remained central to the band’s identity. Over the past few years, Teenage Joans have shared stages with Foo Fighters, Sum 41, Sleeping With Sirens, Amy Shark, Pale Waves, Ball Park Music and The Chats, while also touring with PUP and Slowly Slowly. Festival appearances have included Splendour In The Grass, Laneway Festival, Good Things, Unify, Groovin The Moo, SXSW Austin and Adelaide’s Harvest Rock, where they appeared on a bill that also featured The Strokes.

Their most recent single prior to Bandits, My Heart’s Dead!, reinforced their reputation as a formidable live act, driving demand for headline tours in Australia and overseas. That momentum carried into the UK, where the band closed out the year with performances including Live At Leeds, setting the stage for their return in 2026.

This year’s schedule reflects Teenage Joans’ expanding international footprint. They will appear at South Australia’s A Day In The Gully festival before supporting US emo band Hot Mulligan in Melbourne. From there, the duo head to the UK for a run of headline shows alongside appearances at Liverpool Sound City and Brighton’s Great Escape, festivals known for spotlighting artists on the cusp of global breakthroughs.

Recorded at House Of SAP and produced, mixed and mastered by Jarred Nettle, Bandits captures Teenage Joans at a moment of confidence and curiosity. It is a song that respects their punk roots while embracing new textures, signalling that 2026 will be a year defined by growth, reach and creative ambition.

Upcoming Shows
28 February 2026, Modbury, SA, A Day In The Gully
21 April 2026, Melbourne, VIC, Supporting Hot Mulligan

UK Tour
3 May 2026, Liverpool, UK, Liverpool Sound City
5 May 2026, Glasgow, UK, Nice N Sleazy
6 May 2026, Leeds, UK, The Key Club
8 May 2026, Birmingham, UK, The Sunflower Lounge
9 May 2026, Bristol, UK, Rough Trade
12 May 2026, London, UK, The Black Heart
13 May 2026, Brighton, UK, The Great Escape

