 Tex Perkins Is Back In Black For The Man In Black - Noise11.com
Tex Perkins Man In Black

Tex Perkins Man In Black

Tex Perkins Is Back In Black For The Man In Black

by Paul Cashmere on July 17, 2023

in News

Tex Perkins’ tribute to Johnny Cash ‘The Man In Black’ shows will go back on the road again for 2023.

Tex has been presenting the show for 14 years. In 2019 Tex said, “I love this show. I’ve loved being in it for the last 10 years and having the opportunity of putting on the boots of a legend, exploring the world of Johnny Cash. Even though it’s all about Johnny Cash, I’ve put a lot of myself into this show, intentionally and unintentionally. Despite us winning a Helpmann in the first 12-months of life, the show I truly believe, 10 years on is even better!”

TEX PERKINS – THE MAN IN BLACK TOUR 2023

Wednesday 20th September State Theatre, Sydney
Thursday 21st September Civic Theatre, Newcastle
Saturday 23rd September Wollongong Town Hall, Wollongong
Sunday 24th September Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra
Thursday 5th October Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Saturday 7th October Ballarat Civic Hall, Ballarat
Sunday 8th October Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo
Friday 3rd November Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide
Saturday 4th November Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre (BREC), Bunbury
Sunday 5th November The Regal Theatre, Perth
Thursday 23rd November Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads
Friday 24th November Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC), Brisbane

Tickets on sale Thursday 20th July at 10.00am (local time)
Tickets are available at:
www.texperkins.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tex and Phil Easy Fever Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lisa Marie Presley
Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death Revealed

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death has been revealed six months after her passing.

2 days ago
David Draiman Disturbed at Margaret Court Arena on Saturday 12 November 2016 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Disturbed Open US Tour In Denver

Disturbed have returned to the USA for the first North American show of the Take Back Your Life tour in Denver.

4 days ago
Britney Spears The Woman In Me
Britney Spears Memoir To Be Published

Britney Spears has set the release date for her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.

6 days ago
Il Divo
Il Divo Australian Tour Announced

Il Divo will return to Australia for shows in October and November 2023.

July 10, 2023
Coco Lee photo from cocolee.com
Disney Star CoCo Lee Dies Aged 48

Chinese star CoCo Lee, best known for her lead role in Disney’s ‘Mulan’, has died at age 48.

July 7, 2023
Nelly, music news, noise11.com
Nelly Cashes Out Catalogue

Grammy-winning rapper-and-singer Nelly has reportedly sold 50 per cent of his solo music catalogue for a whopping $50 million, according to TMZ.

July 6, 2023
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Drake Teases New Album

Drake teased fans on the opening night of his joint tour with 21 Savage that he has a new record "coming soon".

July 5, 2023