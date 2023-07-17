Tex Perkins Is Back In Black For The Man In Black - Noise11.com

Tex Perkins’ tribute to Johnny Cash ‘The Man In Black’ shows will go back on the road again for 2023.

Tex has been presenting the show for 14 years. In 2019 Tex said, “I love this show. I’ve loved being in it for the last 10 years and having the opportunity of putting on the boots of a legend, exploring the world of Johnny Cash. Even though it’s all about Johnny Cash, I’ve put a lot of myself into this show, intentionally and unintentionally. Despite us winning a Helpmann in the first 12-months of life, the show I truly believe, 10 years on is even better!”

TEX PERKINS – THE MAN IN BLACK TOUR 2023

Wednesday 20th September State Theatre, Sydney

Thursday 21st September Civic Theatre, Newcastle

Saturday 23rd September Wollongong Town Hall, Wollongong

Sunday 24th September Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra

Thursday 5th October Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday 7th October Ballarat Civic Hall, Ballarat

Sunday 8th October Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo

Friday 3rd November Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide

Saturday 4th November Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre (BREC), Bunbury

Sunday 5th November The Regal Theatre, Perth

Thursday 23rd November Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads

Friday 24th November Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC), Brisbane

Tickets on sale Thursday 20th July at 10.00am (local time)

Tickets are available at:

www.texperkins.com

