Texan Band Polyphia To Play First Australian Headline Tour - Noise11.com

Polyphia from Plano, Texas will perform their first headline shows in Australia when they perform in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in June.

Polyphia’s most recent album ‘Remember That You Will Die’ was their first to chart in the USA. The album reached no 33 on Billboard and no 1 on the Top Hard Rock Album chart. The album features appearances by Steve Vai, Chino Moreno and Sophia Black.

Production on the album comes via Rodney Jenkins, who has worked with Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga, Judge (Migos & Marshmello), Y2K and Johan Lenox.

Polyphia is comprised of guitarists Tim Henson & Scott LePage, bassist Clay Gober, and drummer Clay Aeschliman.

POLYPHIA AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES JUNE 2023

Tuesday, June 27: The Tivoli, Brisbane

Wednesday, June 28: The Metro, Sydney

Thursday, June 29: Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets On Sale 9.00am local time Thursday, March 23

