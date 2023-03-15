 Texan Band Polyphia To Play First Australian Headline Tour - Noise11.com
Polyphia photo by Alana Ann Lopez

Polyphia photo by Alana Ann Lopez

Texan Band Polyphia To Play First Australian Headline Tour

by Music-News.com on March 16, 2023

in News

Polyphia from Plano, Texas will perform their first headline shows in Australia when they perform in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in June.

Polyphia’s most recent album ‘Remember That You Will Die’ was their first to chart in the USA. The album reached no 33 on Billboard and no 1 on the Top Hard Rock Album chart. The album features appearances by Steve Vai, Chino Moreno and Sophia Black.

Production on the album comes via Rodney Jenkins, who has worked with Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga, Judge (Migos & Marshmello), Y2K and Johan Lenox.

Polyphia is comprised of guitarists Tim Henson & Scott LePage, bassist Clay Gober, and drummer Clay Aeschliman.

POLYPHIA AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES JUNE 2023
Tuesday, June 27: The Tivoli, Brisbane
Wednesday, June 28: The Metro, Sydney
Thursday, June 29: Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets On Sale 9.00am local time Thursday, March 23
ThePhoenix.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

BABYMETAL
BABYMETAL To Play Their First Headline Tour of Australia

BABYMETAL will return to Australia in June for their first headline tour. The Japanese band were previously in Australia in 2018 for the Good Times Festival.

1 day ago
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Music

Megan Thee Stallion is working on new music. Megan Thee Stallion released her second studio album 'Traumazine' in August 2022 but after joking that she managed to get tickets to Beyonce's upcoming 'Renaissance World Tour' by simply calling the superstar directly, teased that she is working on what will be her third record.

2 days ago
Jason Derulo, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Jason Derulo To Release First Album In Eight Years

Jason Derulo is planning to release his first album in eight years.

3 days ago
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Announces Features Full Length Documentary

Lewis Capaldi announces a special, raw and honest feature length music documentary ‘Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now’, in partnership with Netflix, BMG, & Pulse Films, executive produced by Independent Entertainment, BMG and Quickfire Films, set to be released globally on Netflix on April 5th.

3 days ago
Harry Styles Harrys House
Australian Album Chart: Harry Styles Returns To No 1

With Harry Styles finishing up his national tour this past week, he holds for a tenth overall week at No.1 in Australia with "Harry's House".

3 days ago
Ed Sheeran at the MCG Melbourne
Ed Sheeran Reveals Details of First ‘Minus’ Album Release

Ed Sheeran will release his new single 'Eyes Closed' later this month.

6 days ago
Tame Impala by Dana Trippe
Tame Impala Premiere ‘Dungeons & Dragons‘ Toon ‘Wings of Time’

The new Tame Impala song is from the movie ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ in cinemas on Thursday, March 30.

6 days ago