The 1975 Threatened With Legal Action Over Cancelled Malaysian Show - Noise11.com

The 1975 have been threatened with legal action over the cancellation of a Malaysian festival.

The organisers of the festival cancelled the band’s performance last month after their frontman Matty Healy made a controversial move against the country’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

The company behind the annual event, Good Vibes Festival, have sent the British band a warning letter demanding compensation as a result of the cancellation.

During the group’s headline performance in July, Matty addressed the crowd in a profanity-laden speech against the country’s laws and even shared a kiss with one of his bandmates, bassist Ross MacDonald.

Their set was cut short and the event, which was held in the country’s capital, Kuala Lumpur, was cancelled the following day by a directive from Malaysia’s communications ministry as part of its “unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule or contravene Malaysian laws”.

Homosexuality is against the law in Malaysia and is punishable by 20 years in prison.

The event organisers, Future Sound Asia (FSA), have released a statement saying that they had issued The 1975 with a Letter of Claim, demanding that they acknowledge their liability and compensate the organisers for damages sustained.

The company added that the band’s failure to comply with the request would result in legal proceedings being pursued in the English courts.

FSA said that they strongly disapprove of the pop band’s behaviour, particularly the frontman’s “use of abusive language, equipment damage, and indecent stage behaviour”.

The band have since cancelled shows in Indonesia and Taiwan.

