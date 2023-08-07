 The 1975 Threatened With Legal Action Over Cancelled Malaysian Show - Noise11.com
Noise11 The 1975 photo by Ian Laidlaw

Noise11 The 1975 photo by Ian Laidlaw

The 1975 Threatened With Legal Action Over Cancelled Malaysian Show

by Music-News.com on August 8, 2023

in News

The 1975 have been threatened with legal action over the cancellation of a Malaysian festival.

The organisers of the festival cancelled the band’s performance last month after their frontman Matty Healy made a controversial move against the country’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

The company behind the annual event, Good Vibes Festival, have sent the British band a warning letter demanding compensation as a result of the cancellation.

During the group’s headline performance in July, Matty addressed the crowd in a profanity-laden speech against the country’s laws and even shared a kiss with one of his bandmates, bassist Ross MacDonald.

Their set was cut short and the event, which was held in the country’s capital, Kuala Lumpur, was cancelled the following day by a directive from Malaysia’s communications ministry as part of its “unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule or contravene Malaysian laws”.

Homosexuality is against the law in Malaysia and is punishable by 20 years in prison.

The event organisers, Future Sound Asia (FSA), have released a statement saying that they had issued The 1975 with a Letter of Claim, demanding that they acknowledge their liability and compensate the organisers for damages sustained.

The company added that the band’s failure to comply with the request would result in legal proceedings being pursued in the English courts.

FSA said that they strongly disapprove of the pop band’s behaviour, particularly the frontman’s “use of abusive language, equipment damage, and indecent stage behaviour”.

The band have since cancelled shows in Indonesia and Taiwan.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The 1975, Photo By Ian Laidlaw The 1975, Photo By Ian Laidlaw The 1975, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paloma Faith, Noise11.com music news
Paloma Faith and Husband Split

Paloma Faith has confirmed her split from her husband Leyman Lahcine.

13 hours ago
Lost Prophets at Soundwave Ian Watkins photo Ros O'Gorman
Lostprophets Singer and Paedophile Ian Watkins Attacked In Prison

Paedophile Ian Watkins, the former lead singer of Lostprophets, has been taken to hospital after being bashed in prison. His condition is listed as serious.

23 hours ago
DMA'S Photo by Kalpesh Lathigra
DMA’s Have Added A Whole Lot of Guests To Their Line-up

DMA’s have announced a whole lot of special guests for their Australian tour and it’s a long list.

1 day ago
Dan Sultan photo by Clint Peloso
Dan Sultan and Julia Stone Get Together For ‘Fortress’

Dan Sultan and Julia Stone have recorded the song ‘Fortress’ together for Dan’s upcoming ‘Dan Sultan’ album.

4 days ago
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music
Lizzo’s Dancers Hit Back Following Her Statement

Lizzo's former backup dancers have hit back after Lizzo broke her silence following the lawsuit they filed against her earlier this week.

4 days ago
Lizzo
Lizzo Insists She Is Not “A Villain”

Lizzo has issued a lengthy statement in response to an "outrageous" lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers earlier this week.

5 days ago
James Blunt, Plenary Melbourne, Ros O'Gorman photography
James Blunt Finishes Of Seventh Album ‘Who We Used To Be’

James Blunt announced his new album, 'Who We Used To Be', whilst "locked in a cupboard".

5 days ago