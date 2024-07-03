 The 20th Australian Music Prize Prizemoney Increased To $50,000 - Noise11.com
The 20th Australian Music Prize Prizemoney Increased To $50,000

by Paul Cashmere on July 3, 2024

The 20th AMP (Australian Music Prize) has had an increase into the prize pool with the $50,000 now going to the first prize winner.

The prize increase comes courtesy of AMP sponsor SoundMerch. Tim Everist, CEO of SoundMerch, said, “We’re proving our commitment and support of Australian artists and THE AMP – by increasing the prize money to $50,000.”

Australian albums released between 28 October 2023 and 25 October 2024 will be considered. 485 album qualified for the 2023 awards. It is expected 2024 will have 500 entries.

“Luckily, our hand-picked judges love listening to new music,” said AMP Founder and Prize Director, Scott B. Murphy. “The very generous increase in prize money by SoundMerch is a very clear sign that the work the judges and I do for The AMP means something special in our industry. I can’t praise Tim and his team enough for their support.”

Three albums already qualify for the prize:

‘Faith Crisis Pt 1’ by Middle Kids

Middle Kids said, “We are well pleased to have Faith Crisis Pt 1 longlisted for the Australian Music Prize this year. It is a special album to us and it sits alongside other albums we deeply adore.”

‘Sweet Justice’ by Tkay Maidza

Okay said, “Thank you to the people for nominating “Sweet Justice”! This album coming out was a big moment for me in my journey and career and it holds a special place in my heart – this is just a bonus, thank you!”

‘Til My Song Is Done’ by Emma Donovan

Emma said, “So humbled to receive this nomination for my New Solo Album. I Feel really lucky to be alongside great musicians – and huge thanks to AMP for con􏰀nuing to support & listen.”

The 20th SoundMerch AMP will con􏰀nue to announce the Nominated albums un􏰀l early November.
The Shortlist (9 best albums) will be announced late November, followed by the winner announcement in early December.
www.australianmusicprize.com.au
@australianmusicprize

SUBMIT ALBUMS:
If you want to be sure the judges are listening to your eligible album, visit: www.australianmusicprize.com.au/submitalbum

