The AHA Newcastle Hunter – Paul Woseen Memorial Music Grant Announced - Noise11.com

Paul Woseen of The Screaming Jets

Paul Woseen of The Screaming Jets

The AHA Newcastle Hunter – Paul Woseen Memorial Music Grant Announced

by Noise11.com on February 8, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

The Australian Hotels Association (AHA) has announced the first of a kind music grant in the name of the late Paul Woseen of The Screaming Jets.

“The Screaming Jets are undoubtedly one of Newcastle’s most iconic bands and Paul’s contribution to the musical landscape of this city is without question, both within his role in The Screaming Jets and as a solo artist,” AHA Newcastle Hunter President, Mick Starkey said.

“His loss is one that was, and continues to be, felt far and wide.”

“It is widely known that he was a mentor to many young artists, and as a result, undoubtedly fostered the success of numerous careers. That’s something we feel should be perpetuated in his memory.”

The grant program will offer an annual recipient $5,000 cash as well as the chance to record, produce, and launch an original single and receive mentor sessions with industry professionals.

“Newcastle has always been synonymous with nurturing original artists and hosting fantastic local acts in our live music venues. We want to make sure that continues to be the case,” Starkey said.

We believe this grant will offer stepping stones and create a support network that can truly launch the career of its annual recipient.”

Applicants must be over the age of 18 and reside within the Greater Newcastle Area including Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens, Maitland, and/or Cessnock.

Applications open Friday, 23 February 2024 and will close at 11.59am Thursday, 4 April 2024. To learn more about the grant go to https://www.ahanewcastlehunter.org/paulwoseenmemorialmusicgrant

Paul Woseen was a founding member of The Screaming Jets. He passed away in 2023.

