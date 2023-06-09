 The Angels Add Brewster Brothers Song To Upcoming Orchestra Shows - Noise11.com
The Angels play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Angels Add Brewster Brothers Song To Upcoming Orchestra Shows

by Paul Cashmere on June 9, 2023

in News

The Angels have once again recruited composer, orchestrator Rob John to write a new score for a Brewster Brothers song to be included in the upcoming Symphony of Angels shows by The Angels.

Rob started out with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra as a 19 year old in 1977. He is one of the musicians on ‘Elton John Live In Australia’ with the MSO and worked on stage shows ‘Wicked’, ‘Chicago’ and ‘The Sound of Music’.

John Brewster tells Noise11 that added a song to the Symphony of Angels show is not an easy thing to do. “The thing is to add new songs is quite a complex thing because Rob John has to go and write a whole lot of different parts but he has done it to a Brewster Brothers song called ‘Would You Do It Again’. It was a song we wrote at a stage when we weren’t working with The Angels. We started writing all these songs and ‘Would You Do It Again’ is like “would you do it again if you had the chance”. The answer is “Yes”. You would do it again if you are happy now. It’s a really good song. So Rob John has written an orchestral part to it, along with Choir. We have Choir in these two shows. A 40 member choir. It is so rousing. I sing it. We take a break then come back on and I sing ‘Would You Do It Again’ which is a bit of a goosebump moment for me. Its just a real treat to do this thing”.

Watch the complete interview with John Brewster and Nick Norton:

THE ANGELS ORCHESTRATED – SYMPHONY OF ANGELS
FINAL 2 SYMPHONY OF ANGELS SHOWS FEATURING DAVE GLEESON

Friday 23rd June – Palais Theatre, St Kilda
www.theangels.com.au/symphony-23-melbourne

Friday 30th June – Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide
www.theangels.com.au/symphony-23-adelaide

