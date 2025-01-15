 The Angels To Play Ninety Nine Album Showcase Shows In April - Noise11.com

The Angels at The Palais St Kilda Symphony of Angels 23 June 2023 photo by Bron Robinson

The Angels To Play Ninety Nine Album Showcase Shows In April

by Paul Cashmere on January 15, 2025

in News

The Angels will give fans a rare treat with album showcases of the ‘Ninety Nine’ album over four dates in April.

The Angels will perform the 2024 ‘Ninety Nine’ album from start to finish. “We were blown away by the response we got when we played songs from the new record on the 50 Not Out tours,” John Brewster says. “We really believe in this album and can’t wait to play every song live.”

The Angels are John Brewster, Rick Brewster, Sam Brewster, Tom Brewster and Nick Norton. Nick Norton has been the lead singer of the band for the past year following the departure of Dave Gleeson. Nick is also the lead singer on the ‘Ninety Nine’ album.

“The fans have really embraced Nick Norton out front, which means a lot to us,” John says.

“Nick is a freak musician,” Rick Brewster says. As well as his vocal prowess, Nick adds a third guitar to The Angels’ famous wall of sound. “He’s also an amazing lyricist,” John notes. “And he has a great ‘character’ voice, which is really important in The Angels.”

The Angels – Exclusive Album Showcase – April 2025
51 Not Out and still ready to rock.

Tickets on sale now at www.theangels.com.au

Friday April 4 Adelaide – Lion Arts Centre
Saturday April 5 Melbourne – Memo Music Hall
Friday April 11 Chatswood – The Lounge
Saturday April 12 Brisbane – Old Museum Concert Hall

The Angels will also play Trilogy of Rock, February 15 at Selina’s Coogee. Featuring special guests Dragon and Mi-Sex, and newcomers, Disgraceland.

