The Avalanches Cancel North American Dates Due To 'Serious Illness' - Noise11.com

Australia’s The Avalanches have cancelled the rest of their US dates die to “serious illness”.

In a statement on their socials they posted, “Unfortunately due to serious illness, we have had to make the heartbreaking decision to cancel our remaining US and Canadian shows to return home. Thank you to everyone who has made this tour so joyous, and apologies to everyone who had tickets for the remaining shows. All ticket holders will be contacted directly with refund details. Thank you.”

Hours earlier they posted a response to Santigold’s cancellation, “Artists need to be real about the financial toll of touring. For us it means massive debt. Oh but we can earn a living through streaming”.

Artists need to be real about the financial toll of touring. For us it means massive debt . — The Avalanches (@TheAvalanches) September 30, 2022

The cancelled dates are:

1 October Chicago

3 October Detroit

4 October Toronto

5 October Quebec

7 October Washington

8 October New York

9 October Boston

10 October Philadelphia

