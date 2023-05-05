The Barnes Family Farewell Broderick Smith With ‘Ocean Deep’ - Noise11.com

The Barnes family have paid tribute to Broderick Smith, who passed away in his sleep at his home in Castlemaine, Victoria on 30 April, 2023, aged 75.

The Barnes family performed ‘Ocean Deep’ in memory of Broderick. The song has a special place in the Broderick Smith history. Brod sang the song at the Andrew Durant Memorial in August 1980 after Andy, the guitarist for Stars, died of cancer at age 25. Jimmy Barnes also performed at the concert.

Upon hearing about the passing of Broderick Jimmy said, “Just heard the terrible news that Broderick Smith left us last night too. As a young singer, he was my hero. Cold Chisel all loved The Dingoes. RIP Broderick”

