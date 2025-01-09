 The Beasts Are Back With New Music for 2025 - Noise11.com
The Beasts photo by Kristyna

The Beasts photo by Kristyna

The Beasts Are Back With New Music for 2025

by Paul Cashmere on January 9, 2025

in News

The Beasts, James Baker, Tex Perkins, Kim Salmon, Boris Sujdovic and Charlie Owen, have released a new album ‘Ultimo’ and it comes with a new video.

Check out the first taste of the album ‘The Ballad of the Ballad of Rock N Roll’.

‘Ultimo’ has nine new songs written by Baker, Salmon, Perkins and Sujdovic.

The Beasts – Ultimo Tracklisting

Shoot Me
The Change
A Special Place
Everything Is A Lie
Some Other Fucking Blues
Succubus
Hanging With The Hound
Fix It
The Ballad Of The Battle Of Rock N Roll

‘Ultimo’ will also be the final album for The Beasts.

There is also a limited edition live album.

THE Beasts Alive Tracklisting

Hard Work Drivin’ Man
Hard For You
Watch Your Step
I Need Somebody
Strychnine
Good Times
Graveyard Train
Drunk On A Train
Drop Out
I’m So Happy I Could Cry
Execution Day

In 2019, The Beasts of Bourbon released ‘Still Here’ as The Beasts as a tribute to departed members Spencer P Jones and Brian Hooper who had passed away in previous years. The new name was a mark of respect to acknowledge the difference. The decision to make a Beasts album was born after the service fro Brian Hooper. Spencer P. Jones contributed one song for the ‘Still here’ album before he passed away.

The Beasts will perform two shows in February:

Friday February 21
The Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC

Saturday February 22
The Manning Bar, Sydney NSW

