The Beasts Are Back With New Music for 2025 - Noise11.com

The Beasts, James Baker, Tex Perkins, Kim Salmon, Boris Sujdovic and Charlie Owen, have released a new album ‘Ultimo’ and it comes with a new video.

Check out the first taste of the album ‘The Ballad of the Ballad of Rock N Roll’.

‘Ultimo’ has nine new songs written by Baker, Salmon, Perkins and Sujdovic.

The Beasts – Ultimo Tracklisting

Shoot Me

The Change

A Special Place

Everything Is A Lie

Some Other Fucking Blues

Succubus

Hanging With The Hound

Fix It

The Ballad Of The Battle Of Rock N Roll

‘Ultimo’ will also be the final album for The Beasts.

There is also a limited edition live album.

THE Beasts Alive Tracklisting

Hard Work Drivin’ Man

Hard For You

Watch Your Step

I Need Somebody

Strychnine

Good Times

Graveyard Train

Drunk On A Train

Drop Out

I’m So Happy I Could Cry

Execution Day

In 2019, The Beasts of Bourbon released ‘Still Here’ as The Beasts as a tribute to departed members Spencer P Jones and Brian Hooper who had passed away in previous years. The new name was a mark of respect to acknowledge the difference. The decision to make a Beasts album was born after the service fro Brian Hooper. Spencer P. Jones contributed one song for the ‘Still here’ album before he passed away.

The Beasts will perform two shows in February:

Friday February 21

The Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC

Saturday February 22

The Manning Bar, Sydney NSW

