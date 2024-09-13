The Beatles 2024 Release Is A Regurgitation of the Early US Albums - Noise11.com

The Beatles have announced their 2024 project and it is a real disappointment to fans. Instead of an expected ‘Rubber Soul’ box fans are just getting a vinyl box of the ‘The Beatles: U.S. Albums In Mono” which were all released as a CD box in 2014.

In fact this box offers even less. It is just the 1964 releases. The 2014 box include the 1965 and 1966 releases as well as the ‘Hey Jude’ album on CD that has never been released as a standalone disc.

The 2009 ‘The Beatles In Mono’ box featured 11 albums going right through to ‘The Beatles’ (1968) and ‘Mono Masters’ (also unavailable as a standalone disc).

The 2014 box also featured the Stereo and Mono mixes of the albums on each disc. When you inserted the disc the album played from start to finish in Stereo and then from start to finish on Mono. Double value.

In 2023 The Beatles broke the box set pattern by re-issuing the expanded editions of the Red and Blue greatest hits with the one new song ‘Here and Now’. But even the Red and Blue released missed the mark by ignoring the two other “new” Beatles songs released on the Anthology series and individually as singles ‘Free As A Bird’ and ‘Real Love’.

The expanded albums we have had to date are:

Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band (released 26 May 2017)

The Beatles (The White Album) (released 9 November 2018)

Abbey Road (released 27 September 2019)

Let It Be (released 19 October 2021)

Revolver (released 28 October 2022)

The Beatles: 1964 U.S. Albums In Mono will be released on 22 November 2024.

The Beatles: 1964 U.S. Albums In Mono

The Beatles: 1964 U.S. Albums In Mono (8LP 180g vinyl box set)

[all albums except The Beatles’ Story also available individually]

Meet The Beatles!

[Capitol Records: released January 20, 1964; 11 weeks at No. 1]

The Beatles’ Second Album

[Capitol Records: released April 10, 1964; five weeks at No. 1]

A Hard Day’s Night (Original Motion Picture Sound Track)

[United Artists: released June 26, 1964; 14 weeks at No. 1]

Something New

[Capitol Records: released July 20, 1964; nine weeks at No. 2]

The Beatles’ Story [2LP]

[Capitol Records: released November 23, 1964; peaked at No. 7]

Beatles ’65

[Capitol Records: released December 15, 1964; nine weeks at No. 1]

The Early Beatles

[Capitol Records: released March 22, 1965; peaked at No. 43]

Mastering Notes

These albums were cut for vinyl from the original master tapes using a completely analog signal path and with constant reference to first generation pressings of the original albums. They were made using a Studer A80 master recorder with analog preview & program paths, and a Neumann VMS70 cutting lathe originally installed in Capitol Studios in 1971. This specific all-analog cutting technique allows faithful representation of the full musical range and dynamics present on the original tapes.

