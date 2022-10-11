 The Black Crowes Add New Brisbane Date - Noise11.com
The Black Crowes photo from Live Nation

The Black Crowes photo from Live Nation

The Black Crowes Add New Brisbane Date

by Paul Cashmere on October 12, 2022

in News

The Black Crowes will be performing a second Brisbane show on the Shake Your Money Maker world tour.

Australia will be treated to the ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ tour with The Black Crowes performing every song from their debut album ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ in order.

‘Shake Your Money Maker’, released in 1990, featured ‘Hard To Handle’, ‘Jealous Again’ and ‘She Talks To Angels’.

The Black Crowes Australian dates are:

13 and 14 November, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
16 and 17 November, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall
19 November, Adelaide, Harvest Festival
20 November, Melbourne, Palace Foreshore

Related Posts

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Original Blink-182 Line-up To Play Australia in 2023

Blink-182 will tour Australia in 2022 with their original line-up of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker.

5 hours ago
NOFX
Fat Mike of NOFX Opens World’s First Punk Museum

Fat Mike is opening the world's first Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas.

14 hours ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Long Time Rolling Stones Bass Player Darryl Jones Subject Of New Documentary

A new documentary about long time Rolling Stones bass player Darryl Jones is on the way.

1 day ago
Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet
Dog Trumpet’s Peter O’Doherty Can Thank Nina Simone For His 35 Years of Marriage

Dog Trumpet’s Peter O’Doherty can thank Nina Simone for playing a part in his last 35 years and he does in the new Dog Trumpet song 'Nina Simone'.

2 days ago
The Black Crowes photo from Live Nation
The Black Crowes Shake Your Money Maker Complete Album Shows Put Some Rarities In The Setlist

The Black Crowes have been performing their debut album ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ from start to finish and that means some songs that have been rarely played are back in the setlist.

2 days ago
Bush
Bush Release Ninth Album ‘The Art of Survival’

The new Bush album ‘The Art of Survival’ is the ninth for the band. Gavin Rossdale tells Noise11.com that the songs came together not long after the Australian tour earlier this year.

2 days ago
Slipknot The End So Far
Australian Album Chart: Slipknot ‘The End, So Far’ Debuts At No 1

US heavy metal band Slipknot see their seventh studio album "The End, So Far" become their fourth consecutive No.1 Album in Australia.

3 days ago