The Black Crowes Add New Brisbane Date - Noise11.com

The Black Crowes will be performing a second Brisbane show on the Shake Your Money Maker world tour.

Australia will be treated to the ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ tour with The Black Crowes performing every song from their debut album ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ in order.

‘Shake Your Money Maker’, released in 1990, featured ‘Hard To Handle’, ‘Jealous Again’ and ‘She Talks To Angels’.

The Black Crowes Australian dates are:

13 and 14 November, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

16 and 17 November, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

19 November, Adelaide, Harvest Festival

20 November, Melbourne, Palace Foreshore

