The Black Crowes To Release ‘Happiness Bastards’ First Album In 15 Years - Noise11.com

The Black Crowes will release their first album of new songs since 2009’s ‘Before The Frost … Until the Freeze’ when ‘Happiness Bastards’ is released in March 2024.

Chris Robinson said in a statement, “Happiness Bastards is our love letter to rock n’ roll. Rich and I are always writing and creating music; that has never stopped for us, and it is always where we find harmony together.

“This record represents that,” Rich Robinson adds, “This album is a continuation of our story as a band. Our years of experience writing and making music and touring the world are represented in this record, and we were brilliantly guided by one of the best producers in the business, Jay Joyce. I am incredibly proud of what we put together.”

The previous longest gap for a Black Crowes album was ‘Lions’ (2001) to ‘Warpaint’ (2008). After ‘Warpaint’, ‘Before the Frost … After the Freeze’ in 2009 was quickly followed by ‘Croweology’ in 2010, the latter being re-recordings of their greatest hits.

‘Happiness Bastards’ is produced by Jay Joyce, an interesting choice as he is best known as a Country producer for acts like Eric Church, Carrie Underwood and Emmylou Harris.

The Black Crowes’ debut album, “Shake Your Money Maker” (1990), was the band’s major success. It featured hit singles like “Hard to Handle” and “She Talks to Angels.” “Hard to Handle” reached the top of the Billboard Album Rock Tracks chart, and the album itself eventually went multi-platinum, establishing the band as a major force in the rock scene.

The band was founded by brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, who served as the lead singer and guitarist, respectively. The brothers have had a tumultuous relationship, leading to occasional breakups and reunions throughout the band’s career.

The Black Crowes drew significant influence from the 1970s rock band Faces, which featured Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood. The Crowes’ bluesy, soulful sound and Chris Robinson’s raspy vocals were reminiscent of the Faces’ style. In fact, the band covered Faces’ version of the John Lennon song “Jealous Guy” on their “Greatest Hits 1990–1999: A Tribute to a Work in Progress…” album.

After releasing several successful albums in the 1990s, The Black Crowes went on an extended hiatus in 2002. During this time, Chris and Rich Robinson pursued solo projects and other collaborations. The band officially reformed in 2005 and continued to release new music and tour.

‘Happiness Bastards’ will be released on March 15, 2024.

HAPPINESS BASTARDS Track Listing

1. Bedside Manners

2. Rats And Clowns

3. Cross Your Fingers

4. Wanting And Waiting

5. Wilted Rose ft. Lainey Wilson

6. Dirty Cold Sun

7. Bleed It Dry

8. Flesh Wound

9. Follow The Moon

10. Kindred Friend

