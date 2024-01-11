The Black Keys Announce New Album 'Ohio Players' And Release Song 'Beautiful People' - Noise11.com

The Black Keys have released a new song today (12 January, 2024). “Beautiful People (Stay High)” written by Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck and Dan the Automator and revealed a new album titled ‘Ohio Players’.

Over the last three days, The Black Keys have been video dropping hints about the new record.

Crunchy drums pic.twitter.com/J2dhSCqjd5 — The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) January 9, 2024

Our new single “Beautiful People (Stay High)” written by Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck and Dan the Automator comes out this Friday, January 12th. Available to pre-save now https://t.co/af3jVsuA6f pic.twitter.com/c86mfIkpcX — The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) January 8, 2024

‘Ohio Players’ will be the 12th album for The Black Keys and comes soon after ‘Dropout Boogie’ in 2022.

The Black Keys, formed in 2001. The name “The Black Keys” is said to be inspired by a schizophrenic artist named Alfred McMoore, who would leave messages for the band members, referring to their fathers as “black keys” (meaning bad) and their mothers as “red keys” (meaning good). Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, the band’s core members, liked the name and adopted it for their duo.

In their early years, The Black Keys took a DIY (Do It Yourself) approach to recording. Their first few albums were recorded in basements and vacant buildings using inexpensive equipment. This raw and gritty production style contributed to their distinct sound, and their breakthrough album “Brothers” (2010) was recorded in a former rubber factory in Akron, Ohio.

The band’s album covers often feature unique and visually striking artwork. The cover of their album “Magic Potion” (2006), for example, showcases a Fabergé egg). The cover art for “El Camino” (2011) features a colorful and eye-catching photograph of a 1970s Dodge Caravan.

The Black Keys have been recognized with several Grammy Awards over the years. Their album “Brothers” won the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album in 2011, and the single “Tighten Up” from the same album won Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal. They continued to receive Grammy accolades for subsequent albums, including “El Camino.”

The Black Keys collaborated with producer Danger Mouse (Brian Burton) on their critically acclaimed album “Attack & Release” (2008). This collaboration marked a shift in their sound, incorporating more varied musical elements. The partnership with Danger Mouse continued on subsequent albums, including “El Camino” and “Turn Blue.”

‘Ohio Players’ will be released on 5 April, 2024.

Tracklisting:

This Is Nowhere

Don’t Let Me Go

Beautiful People (Stay High)

On The Game

Only Love Matters

Candy And Her Friends (feat. Lil Noid)

I Forgot To Be Your Lover

Please Me (Till I’m Satisfied)

You’ll Pay

Paper Crown [feat. Beck and Juicy J]

Live Till I Die

Read Em And Weep

Fever Tree

Everytime You Leave

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

