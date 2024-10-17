 The Blow Monkeys To Tour Australia For the First Time - Noise11.com
The Blow Monkeys To Tour Australia For the First Time

by Paul Cashmere on October 17, 2024

in News

The Blow Monkeys will tour Australia for the very first time in 2025.

The Blow Monkeys were best known for their 1986 no 12 hit in Australia ‘Digging Your Scene’.

The Blow Monkeys formed in London in 1981 and broke up after their fifth album ‘Springtime for the World’ in 1990. Their cover of the classic Lesley Gore song ‘You Don’t Own Me’ featured in ‘Dirty Dancing’.

The Blow Monkeys reformed in 2007 and have released seven more albums, most recently 2024’s ‘Together/Alone’.

THE BLOW MONKEYS (UK) AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

Tuesday May 6 l Astor Theatre l Perth l WA
Thursday May 8 l The Gov l Adelaide l SA
Saturday May 10 l Northcote Theatre l Melbourne l VIC
Wednesday May 14 l Princess Theatre l Brisbane l QLD
Thursday May 15 l Oxford Arts Factory l Sydney l NSW
Friday May 16 l Memo Music Hall l Melbourne l VIC

Tickets to all shows on sale now via Gerrard Allman Events

