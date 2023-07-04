 The Brian Jonestown Massacre To Tour Australia - Noise11.com
Brian Jonestown Massacre - Image by Damien Loverso

The Brian Jonestown Massacre To Tour Australia

by Paul Cashmere on July 4, 2023

in News

The Brian Jones Massacre have announced Australian dates for 2023. It is the first Australian tour for The Brian Jonestown Massacre since 2018.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre have toured Australia in 2018, 2015, 2013, 2012, 2010, 2008, and 2004.

The band is touring Europe at the moment and was in South America in April. The 2023 setlist has been heavily featuring the last two albums ‘Fire Doesn’t Grow on Trees (2022) and ‘The Future Is Your Past’ (2023).

Brian Jonestown Massacre setlist, 21 April 2023, Brazil

#1 Lucky Kitty (from Fire Doesn’t Grow on Trees, 2022)
The Real (from Fire Doesn’t Grow on Trees, 2022)
Fudge (from The Future Is Your Past, 2023)
Do Rainbows Have Ends? (from The Future Is Your Past, 2023)
Wait A Minute (2.30 To Be Exact) (from Fire Doesn’t Grow on Trees, 2022)
Pish (from Mini Album Thingy Wingy, 2015)
Your Mind Is My Café (from The Future Is Your Past, 2023)
Don’t Let Me Get in Your Way (from Fire Doesn’t Grow on Trees, 2022)
You Think I’m Joking? (from Fire Doesn’t Grow on Trees, 2022)
Forgotten Graves (single, 2018)
The Mother of All Fuckers (from The Future Is Your Past, 2023)
Nightbird (from Revelation, 2014)
Anemone (from Their Satanic Majesties Second Request, 1996)
Servo (from Give It Back, 1997)
Nevertheless (from Bravery, Reputation and Noise, 2001)
Abandon Ship (single, 2023)

The Brian Jonestown Massacre 2023 Tour

• Nov 11 – Odeon Theatre, Hobart
• Nov 13 – Astor Theatre, Perth
• Nov 15 – The Gov, Adelaide
• Nov 16 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney
• Nov 17 – The Northern, Byron Bay
• Nov 18 – Princess Theatre, Brisbane
• Nov 19 – Kambri ANU, Canberra
• Nov 21 – The Forum, Melbourne
• Nov 22 – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine
• Nov 24 – UOW Unibar, Wollongong

