 The Butterfly Effect Drop New Song ‘Unbroken' - Noise11.com
The Butterfly Effect 2022

The Butterfly Effect

The Butterfly Effect Drop New Song ‘Unbroken’

by Paul Cashmere on September 1, 2022

in News

There is a new song for The Butterfly Effect. Check out ‘Unbroken’.

‘Unbroken’ gives you a one day jump on the new album for The Butterfly Effect ‘IV’.

Clint Boge spoke with Noise11.com about being back with The Butterfly Effect and leaving fans waiting 14 years for a new album.

The Butterfly Effect will start their Australian tour on 30 September.

Fri 30 Sept | Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, Qld | 18+
Sat 1 Oct | The Warehouse Townsville, Qld | 18+
Sun 2 Oct | Harrup Park, Mackay, Qld | 18+
Thur 6 Oct | Blank Space, Toowoomba, Qld | 18+
Fri 7 Oct | Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, Qld | 18+
Sat 8 Oct | Unsw Roundhouse, Sydney, Nsw | 18+
Sun 9 Oct | Hobart Uni Bar, Hobart, Tas | 18+
Fri 14 Oct | Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, Vic | 18+ SOLD OUT
Sun 15 Oct | Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide, Sa | 18+
Sun 16 Oct | Metropolis Fremantle, WA | 18+

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Damon Albarn of Gorillaz photo by Ros O'Gorman
Gorillaz Debut New Song With Tame Impala

Gorillaz have released plans for a new studio album titled Cracker Island and premiered a new song ‘New Gold ft. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown’.

5 mins ago
Muse play Rod Laver Arena 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Muse ‘Will Of The People’ On Track For UK No 1

The group’s ninth studio LP on course to become first-ever Number 1 album using NFT technology, as it currently outsells rest of Top 10 combined.   

1 day ago
Arctic Monkeys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Arctic Monkeys Premiere ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’

Arctic Monkeys have released their first single in four years, 'There'd Better Be a Mirrorball'.

1 day ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Pops Up At Reading

Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance at Reading festival on Saturday (27.08.22) night.

4 days ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Have Sold 1.4 Million Tickets for 2023 Tour

The day after completing the 2022 European leg of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour in Glasgow, Coldplay have seen astonishing demand for their newly-announced 2023 dates, which went on general sale this morning.

6 days ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Netflix Is Producing A Robbie Williams Documentary

Netflix is in production on a documentary series about British pop superstar, Robbie Williams.

6 days ago
Arctic Monkeys
Arctic Monkeys To Release New Album ‘The Car’

Arctic Monkeys have announced their new album 'The Car'.

August 25, 2022