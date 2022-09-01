The Butterfly Effect Drop New Song ‘Unbroken' - Noise11.com

There is a new song for The Butterfly Effect. Check out ‘Unbroken’.

‘Unbroken’ gives you a one day jump on the new album for The Butterfly Effect ‘IV’.

Clint Boge spoke with Noise11.com about being back with The Butterfly Effect and leaving fans waiting 14 years for a new album.

The Butterfly Effect will start their Australian tour on 30 September.

Fri 30 Sept | Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, Qld | 18+

Sat 1 Oct | The Warehouse Townsville, Qld | 18+

Sun 2 Oct | Harrup Park, Mackay, Qld | 18+

Thur 6 Oct | Blank Space, Toowoomba, Qld | 18+

Fri 7 Oct | Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, Qld | 18+

Sat 8 Oct | Unsw Roundhouse, Sydney, Nsw | 18+

Sun 9 Oct | Hobart Uni Bar, Hobart, Tas | 18+

Fri 14 Oct | Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, Vic | 18+ SOLD OUT

Sun 15 Oct | Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide, Sa | 18+

Sun 16 Oct | Metropolis Fremantle, WA | 18+

