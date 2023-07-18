The Casanovas Recruit Ron Nevison For ‘The Devil In Me’ - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s The Casanovas have called in heavyweight Ron Nevison to work on their next album ‘Backstreet Rhythms’ and the new song ‘The Devil In Me’.

Nevison was in the room when Led Zeppelin made ‘Physical Graffiti’, The Who made ‘Quadrophenia’ and ‘Bad Company’ made ‘Bad Company’.

He has worked with Thin Lizzy, The Babys, Heart, Kiss, Chicago, Meat Loaf and Ozzy Osbourne.

The first single from ‘Backstreet Rhythms’ is ‘The Devil In Me’.

‘The Devil In Me’ is also the first song with the new Casanovas line-up. Brett ‘Wolfie’ Wolfenden is the new drummer for the band. Brett was formerly with Davey Lane in The Pictures and played on the final Jim Keays album.

‘Backstreet Rhythms’ is due 25 August 2023.

