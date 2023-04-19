The Chantoozies Have A New Song Called ‘Every Night’ - Noise11.com

The new song for The Chantoozies is called’ Every Night’.

‘Every Night’ was produced by and features Tim Henwood (Palace of the King, The Rogue Traders, The Androids).

The Chantoozies haven’t released an album since 1991’s Gild the Lily. In 2021 there was a new song ‘No Fool For You’ but it has been slim pickings with only four other singles after ‘Gild The Lily’.

‘I’ll Be There’ was released in 1991, ‘Baby Its You’ in 2014, ‘Black and Blue’ in 2015’ and ‘Take Me In Your Arms’ in 2019.

In 2023 The Chantoozies are down to a two-piece with original members Ally Fowler and Eve von Bibra driving the band. Tottie Goldsmith left The Chantoozies in 2020.

