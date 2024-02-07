 The Church Premiere New Song ‘A Strange Past’ - Noise11.com
Steve Kilbey of The Church - photo by Ros O'Gorman

Steve Kilbey of The Church - photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Church Premiere New Song ‘A Strange Past’

by Paul Cashmere on February 8, 2024

in News

The Church have made a video for the track ‘A Strange Past’ from the upcoming album ‘Eros Zeta and the Perfumed Guitars’.

‘Eros Zeta and the Perfumed Guitars’ will be the 27th album for The Church now featuring Jeffrey Cain, Ian Haug, Steve Kilbey, Ashley Naylor and Tim Powles.

‘Eros Zeta and the Perfumed Guitars’ will be released 27 March 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Motley Crue The End
Motley Crue The End Live In Los Angeles To Be Released On 4K Ultra HD

Motley Crue’s December 31, 2015 The End concert from Los Angeles will be released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray in April.

47 mins ago
Mojo Nixon
Mojo Nixon Dies At Age 66

Musician, actor, DJ and cult hero Mojo Nixon has died at the age of 66.

57 mins ago
James Taylor performs with his All Star Band in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 8 February 2017. photo Ros OGorman
James Taylor Expands Australian Tour

James Taylor has added new shows for Sydney, Melbourne and Perth on his upcoming ‘An Evening With James Taylor’ Australian tour.

7 hours ago
Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Tease Comeback Tour On Their Socials

AC/DC hit the socials this week to tease the impending comeback tour announcement.

23 hours ago
Jim Kerr of Simple Minds photo by Ros O'Gorman
Red Hot Summer Start Times For Simple Minds/Icehouse Shows Victoria

Simple Minds and Icehouse will reunite for Red Hot Summer this weekend with two shows, Saturday in Mornington and Sunday in the Yarra Valley.

23 hours ago
Kevin Borich performs at the Melbourne Guitar Show Caulfield Racetrack on Saturday 6 August. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kevin Borich And Joe Walsh Go Back 40 Years

Kevin Borich has a 40-year history with Joe Walsh dating back to the 80s when they were Party Boys together.

24 hours ago
Jim Kerr of Simple Minds photo by Ros O'Gorman
Simple Minds Are Alive and Kicking Again In Australia

Simple Minds will kick off their Australian dates for Red Hot Summer on Thursday with two shows on Thursday at the Sydney Opera House and then the double header with Icehouse on Saturday and Sunday in Victoria.

2 days ago