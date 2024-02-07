The Church Premiere New Song ‘A Strange Past’ - Noise11.com

The Church have made a video for the track ‘A Strange Past’ from the upcoming album ‘Eros Zeta and the Perfumed Guitars’.

‘Eros Zeta and the Perfumed Guitars’ will be the 27th album for The Church now featuring Jeffrey Cain, Ian Haug, Steve Kilbey, Ashley Naylor and Tim Powles.

‘Eros Zeta and the Perfumed Guitars’ will be released 27 March 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

