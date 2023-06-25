 The Churnups Were Foo Fighters At Glastonbury - Noise11.com
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Churnups Were Foo Fighters At Glastonbury

by Paul Cashmere on June 25, 2023

in News

Glastonbury’s mystery out The Churnups turned out to be The Pretenders at Glastonbury over the weekend.

The Glastonbury schedule listed The Churnups with speculation it was going to be either Pulp, Blur or Foo Fighters, Fooey’s it was.

Foo Fighters played a nine song set dedicating the final song ‘Everlong’ to Taylor Hawkins. Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet joined the band for ‘Show Me How’.

Foo Fighters played the Pyramid stage in exactly the same slot they played their first Glastonbury show 25 years ago.

Foo Fighters setlist, 23 June 2023, Glastonbury

All My Life (from One By One, 2002)
No Son of Mine (from Medicine at Midnight, 2021)
Learn to Fly (from There Is Nothing Left To Lose, 1999)
Rescued (from But Here We Are, 2023)
The Pretender (from Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, 2007)
My Hero (from The Color and the Shape, 1997)
Show Me How (from But Here We Are, 2023)
Best of You (from In Your Honor, 2005)
Everlong (from The Color and the Shape, 1997)

