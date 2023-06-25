The Churnups Were Foo Fighters At Glastonbury - Noise11.com

Glastonbury’s mystery out The Churnups turned out to be The Pretenders at Glastonbury over the weekend.

The Glastonbury schedule listed The Churnups with speculation it was going to be either Pulp, Blur or Foo Fighters, Fooey’s it was.

Foo Fighters played a nine song set dedicating the final song ‘Everlong’ to Taylor Hawkins. Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet joined the band for ‘Show Me How’.

Foo Fighters played the Pyramid stage in exactly the same slot they played their first Glastonbury show 25 years ago.

Foo Fighters setlist, 23 June 2023, Glastonbury

All My Life (from One By One, 2002)

No Son of Mine (from Medicine at Midnight, 2021)

Learn to Fly (from There Is Nothing Left To Lose, 1999)

Rescued (from But Here We Are, 2023)

The Pretender (from Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, 2007)

My Hero (from The Color and the Shape, 1997)

Show Me How (from But Here We Are, 2023)

Best of You (from In Your Honor, 2005)

Everlong (from The Color and the Shape, 1997)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

