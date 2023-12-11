The Cruel Sea Do Time At Fremantle Prison - Noise11.com

The Cruel Sea’s reunion tour is certainly taking them to interesting places. This past weekend, the band did time a Fremantle Prison.

One of the famous inmates of Fremantle Prison was Bon Scott, who would go on to become the lead singer of AC/DC. Scott was a resident of the state for a short time in 1963 before being transferred to Riverbank Juvenile Institution. Scott was charged with “giving a false name and address to the police, having escaped legal custody, having unlawful carnal knowledge, and stealing 12 imperial gallons (55 L) of petrol”. The story is documented in Clinton Walker’s book ‘Highway to Hell’ and the Mick Wall book ‘AC/DC: Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be’.

Historic Fremantle Prison opened in 1855 and was shut in 1991. The prison was listed on the Western Australian Registrar if Historic Places is 1992 and given permanent status in 1995.

The Cruel Sea The Honeymoon Is Over 30th Anniversary setlist, 2 December 2023, Palais Theatre Melbourne

Shadder (from This Is Not The Way Home, 1991)

It’s Alright (‘Cause She Loves Me) (from This Is Not The Way Home, 1991)

Anybody but You (from Three Legged Dog, 1995)

Delivery Man (from The Honeymoon is Over, 1993)

Don’t Sell It (from This Is Not The Way Home, 1991)

Too Fast for Me (from Three Legged Dog, 1995)

Better Get a Lawyer (from Three Legged Dog, 1995)

Fangin’ Hoons (from This Is Not The Way Home, 1991)

Seems Twice (from The Honeymoon is Over, 1993)

Woman With Soul (from The Honeymoon is Over, 1993)

Cocaine (from Where’s The Smoke, 2001)

Black Stick (from The Honeymoon is Over, 1993)

The Honeymoon Is Over (from The Honeymoon is Over, 1993)

This Is Not the Way Home (from This Is Not The Way Home, 1991)

Encore:

High Plains Drifter (from This Is Not The Way Home, 1991)

4 (from This Is Not The Way Home, 1991)

Down Below (from Down Below EP, 1989)

Margarita (from Down Below EP, 1989)

Blame It on the Moon (from The Honeymoon is Over, 1993)

Sure ‘Nuff ‘n Yes I Do (Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band cover)

The Cruel Sea remaining dates:

15 and 16 December, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

The Cruel Sea will also perform at Bluesfest in 2024.

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/the-cruel-sea

