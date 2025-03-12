The Cruel Sea Lock In May / June Tour For Straight Into The Sun Album - Noise11.com

The Cruel Sea will take their new album ‘Straight Into The Sun’ on the road in May and June.
‘Straight Into The Sun’ is the first album for The Cruel Sea in 24 years. The previous album ‘Where’s There’s Smoke’ was released in September 2001.
National Theatre tour this May/June.
*Also performing in Newcastle March 22
SATURDAY MARCH 22
Bar on the Hill, Newcastle NSW
w/ Magpie Diaries & The Family Jordan
*Presented by Great Southern Nights
TICKETS ON SALE – www.oxtix.com.au
STRAIGHT INTO THE SUN THEATRE TOUR
MAY/JUNE 2025:
THURSDAY MAY 1
Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide SA
FRIDAY MAY 2
Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne VIC
SATURDAY MAY 3
Canberra Theatre, Canberra
FRIDAY MAY 16
Anita’s Theatre, Wollongong NSW
SUNDAY MAY 18
The Tivoli, Fortitude Valley QLD
SATURDAY MAY 31
City Recital Hall, Sydney NSW
THURSDAY JUNE 5
The Regal Theatre, Perth WA
SATURDAY JUNE 7
Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah WA.
Pre-Sale: Wednesday,12 March 10am Local
GP On Sale: Friday, 14 March 10am Local
