The Cruel Sea Lock In May / June Tour For Straight Into The Sun Album - Noise11.com

Tex Perkins of The Cruel Sea. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

The Cruel Sea Lock In May / June Tour For Straight Into The Sun Album

by Paul Cashmere on March 12, 2025

The Cruel Sea will take their new album ‘Straight Into The Sun’ on the road in May and June.

‘Straight Into The Sun’ is the first album for The Cruel Sea in 24 years. The previous album ‘Where’s There’s Smoke’ was released in September 2001.

National Theatre tour this May/June.

*Also performing in Newcastle March 22

SATURDAY MARCH 22
Bar on the Hill, Newcastle NSW
w/ Magpie Diaries & The Family Jordan
*Presented by Great Southern Nights

TICKETS ON SALE – www.oxtix.com.au

STRAIGHT INTO THE SUN THEATRE TOUR
MAY/JUNE 2025:

THURSDAY MAY 1
Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide SA

FRIDAY MAY 2
Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne VIC

SATURDAY MAY 3
Canberra Theatre, Canberra

FRIDAY MAY 16
Anita’s Theatre, Wollongong NSW

SUNDAY MAY 18
The Tivoli, Fortitude Valley QLD

SATURDAY MAY 31
City Recital Hall, Sydney NSW

THURSDAY JUNE 5
The Regal Theatre, Perth WA

SATURDAY JUNE 7
Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah WA.

Tickets on sale HERE

Pre-Sale: Wednesday,12 March 10am Local
GP On Sale: Friday, 14 March 10am Local

