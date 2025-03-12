The Cruel Sea Lock In May / June Tour For Straight Into The Sun Album - Noise11.com

The Cruel Sea will take their new album ‘Straight Into The Sun’ on the road in May and June.

‘Straight Into The Sun’ is the first album for The Cruel Sea in 24 years. The previous album ‘Where’s There’s Smoke’ was released in September 2001.

National Theatre tour this May/June.

*Also performing in Newcastle March 22

SATURDAY MARCH 22

Bar on the Hill, Newcastle NSW

w/ Magpie Diaries & The Family Jordan

*Presented by Great Southern Nights

TICKETS ON SALE – www.oxtix.com.au

STRAIGHT INTO THE SUN THEATRE TOUR

MAY/JUNE 2025:



THURSDAY MAY 1

Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide SA

FRIDAY MAY 2

Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne VIC

SATURDAY MAY 3

Canberra Theatre, Canberra

FRIDAY MAY 16

Anita’s Theatre, Wollongong NSW

SUNDAY MAY 18

The Tivoli, Fortitude Valley QLD

SATURDAY MAY 31

City Recital Hall, Sydney NSW

THURSDAY JUNE 5

The Regal Theatre, Perth WA

SATURDAY JUNE 7

Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah WA.

Tickets on sale HERE

Pre-Sale: Wednesday,12 March 10am Local

GP On Sale: Friday, 14 March 10am Local

