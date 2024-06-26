 The Cult Mark 40th Anniversary with ‘8424’ Australian Dates For November - Noise11.com
Ian Astbury, The Cult - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

The Cult Mark 40th Anniversary with ‘8424’ Australian Dates For November

by Paul Cashmere on June 27, 2024

in News

The Cult will return to Australia for the first time in eight years in November as part of the ‘8424’ world tour, marking the 40th anniversary of the band.

Watch the 2012 Noise11 interview with Billy Duffy.

The Cult last toured Australia in 2016 and previously in 2013, 2010, 1995 and 1987.

The Cult formed in 1983 as Death Cult. In 2023, they had the 8323 tour to mark 40 yeas of the original band.

THE CULT is founding singer Ian Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy, with drummer John Tempesta and bassist Charlie Jones. Ian Astbuty also toured Australia as lead singer of Doors of the 21st Century, The Doors band with Ray Manzerek and Robbie Krieger in 2005.

Duffy and Astbury started began as Death Cult in ’83. We can go back even two years earlier when Astbury’s band was Southern Death Cult. They released a three-track EP with the song ‘Moya’ under that name.

Southern Death Cult became Death Cult with Billy Duffy left his band to join Astbury’s band. Duffy was in a band called The Nosebleeds with Morrissey, who went on to form The Smiths.

Death Cult released the ‘Death Clut’ EP in 1983.

The Cult then emerged in 1984 with ‘Spiritwalker’.

1985 was the breakthrough year with the album ‘Love’ and a hit song with ‘She Sells Sanctuary’.

And the rest was history:

THE CULT “8424” TOUR DATES 2024

Saturday 23rd November
The Forum, Melbourne VIC
Monday 25th November
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD
Tuesday 26th November
Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
Thursday 28th November
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA
Saturday 30th November
Metro City, Perth WA

TELSTRA PRESALE:
Tuesday 2nd July at 10.00am (local time)

GENERAL PUBLIC ONSALE:
Monday 8th July at 10.00am (local time)
Ticket details available here
For more information, visit:
www.teglive.com.au

Noise11.com

