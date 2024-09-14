The Cure Tease First Album in 16 Years ‘Songs of a Lost World’ - Noise11.com

The Cure have confirmed their first album in 16 years ‘Songs of a Lost World’ is coming on November 1, 2024.

Fans on The Cure mailing list were sent an imagine with the title and the date in Roman numerals I XI MMXXIV.

The last album for The Cure was ‘4:13 Dream’ in 2008. It reached no 33 in the UK, no 30 in Australia and no 16 in the USA.

‘Songs of a Lost World’ have been on the cards. Back in 2019 Noise11 reported that the 14th album was in the works.

The debut album for The Cure was ‘Three Imaginary Boys’ in June 1979. The first track off the first album was ’10:15 Saturday Night’, originally the b-side of the December 1978 debut single ‘Killing An Arab’. In France it was the a-side.

The last time The Cure toured Australia was in July, 2016. Read the Noise11 review.

The setlist was:

The Cure, Melbourne, 29 July 2016

Plainsong (from Disintegration, 1989)

Pictures of You (from Disintegration, 1989)

Closedown (from Disintegration, 1989)

A Night Like This (from The Head On The Door, 1985)

The Walk (from Japanese Whispers, 1983)

In Between Days (from The Head On The Door, 1985)

Doing the Unstuck (from Wish, 1992)

Friday I’m in Love (from Wish, 1992)

Bananafishbones (from The Top, 1984)

High (from Wish, 1992)

The End of the World (from The Cure, 2004)

Lovesong (from Disintegration, 1989)

Just Like Heaven (from Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me, 1987)

Jupiter Crash (from Wild Mood Swings, 1996)

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea (from Wish, 1992)

Want (from Wild Mood Swings, 1996)

Prayers for Rain (from Disintegration, 1989)

Disintegration (from Disintegration, 1989)

Encore:

It Can Never Be the Same (new, unreleased)

Burn (from The Crow soundtrack, 1994)

One Hundred Years (from Pornography, 1982)

A Forest (from Seventeen Seconds, 1980)

Encore 2:

Shake Dog Shake (from The Top, 1984)

Fascination Street (from Disintegration, 1989)

Never Enough (from Galore, 1997)

Wrong Number (single, 1997)

Encore 3:

Lullaby (from Disintegration, 1989)

Hot Hot Hot!!! (from Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me, 1987)

Let’s Go to Bed (from Japanese Whispers, 1983)

Close To Me (from The Head On The Door, 1985)

Encore 4:

The Lovecats (from Japanese Whispers, 1983)

The Caterpillar (from The Top, 1984)

Why Can’t I Be You (from Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me, 1987)

Boys Don’t Cry (single, 1979)

The first Australian tour for The Cure was a pub tour in 1980. In Melbourne they played Armadale Hotel, Bombay Rock, Crystal Ballroom, Her Majesty’s Hotel, University of Melbourne and Prospect Hill Hotel.

A year later in 1981 they were back to play The Palais. The 1984 The Cure tour was also a Palais gig in Melbourne but in 1992 for the next one they upgraded to what was then called The National Tennis Centre (now Rod Laver Arena). The 2000, 2007 and 2016 were also Rod Laver Arenas. (14,000 capacity compared to 3000 Palais and the hundred on the first tour.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

