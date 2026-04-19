The Damned Announce 2026 Australian Tour For 50th Anniversary Farewell - Noise11 Music News

British pioneers The Damned will return to Australia in September 2026, marking five decades of influence with a career-spanning farewell run

by Paul Cashmere

The Damned will bring their 50th anniversary celebrations to Australia in September 2026, confirming a four-date run that positions the band’s farewell cycle on some of the country’s most prestigious stages. The tour centres on a headline performance at Sydney’s Opera House and follows a landmark London show at Wembley Arena earlier this month, where the group delivered a 25-song set drawn from across their catalogue.

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The announcement frames the Australian leg as part of The Final Damnation tour, a series of shows designed to mark the band’s half-century milestone. Pre-sale tickets open April 22, with general public tickets on sale April 24, both at 9:00am local time.

The significance extends beyond a routine anniversary tour. Formed in London in 1976, The Damned were the first UK punk band to release a single with New Rose and the first to issue a studio album with Damned Damned Damned in 1977. That sequence positioned them at the frontline of the initial punk wave, preceding many of their contemporaries in both recorded output and international touring reach.

Drummer Rat Scabies framed the milestone in practical terms, noting the band’s longevity was never assumed. “Half a century on and who’d have thought we would still be upright and breathing? We never thought we’d make it this far and neither did you! But here we are, a finely tuned engine. The Damned still has the power and finesse to excite, entertain and accelerate into our 50th year,” he said.

Captain Sensible reinforced the curatorial intent behind the setlists. “With 50 years of catalogue to choose from, only the best songs from our chequered history will be performed, and with the passion and commitment all good music lovers deserve. You know we won’t disappoint,” he said.

The current tour format has already been road-tested. At Wembley Arena on April 11, the band presented two sets spanning 25 songs, incorporating foundational tracks including New Rose, Neat Neat Neat, Love Song and Smash It Up alongside later-era material such as Eloise. The sequencing underscores the band’s stylistic evolution, from the high-velocity minimalism of their 1977 recordings through to the gothic and psychedelic textures introduced across albums like The Black Album in 1980 and Phantasmagoria in 1985.

That evolution remains central to The Damned’s identity. While often categorised within punk, their catalogue diverged early, incorporating organ-driven arrangements, extended compositions and theatrical aesthetics. Frontman Dave Vanian’s baritone vocal style and visual presentation became defining elements of the emerging goth subculture, positioning the band as a bridge between late-1970s punk and 1980s alternative rock.

Line-up changes have been a constant across five decades, but the current configuration, featuring Vanian, Captain Sensible, Rat Scabies, Monty Oxymoron and Paul Gray, reconnects key contributors from multiple eras. The return of Scabies in 2023 restored a core rhythmic foundation dating back to the band’s formative period.

The Australian shows arrive in the context of renewed activity. In January 2026, the band released Not Like Everybody Else, a covers album reflecting formative influences, alongside an extensive European tour. The project also followed the 2023 studio album Darkadelic, which reached the UK Top 10, continuing a late-career resurgence that began with Evil Spirits in 2018.

For Australian audiences, the Opera House performance functions as the tour’s centrepiece, aligning a band synonymous with underground culture with one of the country’s most recognisable venues. The choice signals the extent to which punk’s first wave has been absorbed into mainstream cultural history, without diminishing its original disruptive intent.

From an industry perspective, the tour reflects a broader trend of legacy acts consolidating catalogue value through anniversary cycles and curated live experiences. For The Damned, the approach is consistent with a career that has balanced reinvention with continuity, maintaining relevance across successive shifts in rock music.

There is also a degree of finality implied. While the band has announced farewell tours previously, the framing of this run, combined with the scale of the Wembley show and the reflective tone of recent interviews, suggests a closing chapter is being actively shaped. The death of founding guitarist Brian James in 2025 adds further weight to the anniversary, reinforcing the historical arc being acknowledged onstage.

What remains consistent is the band’s live reputation. The London performance demonstrated that the material retains its urgency, with early songs such as New Rose continuing to operate as high-impact set pieces, while later compositions provide contrast and depth.

For audiences in Australia and New Zealand, the September dates present a rare opportunity to experience that full spectrum in a single performance cycle. Whether positioned as a farewell or a milestone, the tour consolidates The Damned’s standing as one of the most durable and influential acts to emerge from the original punk movement.

THE DAMNED AUSTRALIAN AND NEW ZEALAND SEPTEMBER 2026 TOUR DATES

Tuesday 8 September, Auckland, Powerstation

Thursday 10 September, Sydney, The Opera House

Friday 11 September, Brisbane, The Tivoli

Sunday 13 September, Melbourne, The Forum

Tickets:

Pre-sale, Wednesday April 22 at 9:00am local

General Public On Sale, Friday April 24 at 9:00am local

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