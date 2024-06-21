The Damned To Release Live Album - Noise11.com

There is a new live album coming from The Damned featuring the original line-up of Dave Vanian (vocals), Brian James (guitar), Captain Sensible (bass), and Rat Scabies (drums).

The shows were recorded in 2022 at Manchester and Birmingham.

The Damned played O2 Apollo in Manchester on November 3, 2022 and O2 Academy in Birmingham two days later on the 5th.

The first show featured one extra song ‘So Messed Up’ but otherwise the setlist is exactly the same for the two shows.

‘AD 2022 – Live In Manchester’ will come as a limited edition 2CD/DVD. Watch the ‘New Rose’ video from the DVD.

Tracklist:

CD 1 & 2 LP:

O2 APOLLO MANCHESTER 03/11/22

I Feel Alright

You Take My Money

Help

Born To Kill

Stretcher Case

Feel The Pain

I Fall

Fan Club

Alone

Fish

1 Of The 2

Problem Child

Neat Neat Neat

Stab Yor Back

Sick Of Being Sick

See Her Tonite

You Know

New Rose

Pills

The Last Time

So Messed Up

CD 2:

O2 ACADEMY BIRMINGHAM 05/11/22

I Feel Alright

You Take My Money

Help

Born To Kill

Stretcher Case

Feel The Pain

I Fall

Fan Club

Alone

Fish

1 Of The 2

Problem Child

Neat Neat Neat

Stab Yor Back

Sick Of Being Sick

See Her Tonite

You Know

So Messed Up

New Rose

Pills

The Last Time

DVD as part of Ltd. 2CD+DVD package:

Featuring full live show filmed at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on November 3, 2022.

