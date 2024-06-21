The Damned To Release Live Album - Noise11.com

There is a new live album coming from The Damned featuring the original line-up of Dave Vanian (vocals), Brian James (guitar), Captain Sensible (bass), and Rat Scabies (drums).
The shows were recorded in 2022 at Manchester and Birmingham.
The Damned played O2 Apollo in Manchester on November 3, 2022 and O2 Academy in Birmingham two days later on the 5th.
The first show featured one extra song ‘So Messed Up’ but otherwise the setlist is exactly the same for the two shows.
‘AD 2022 – Live In Manchester’ will come as a limited edition 2CD/DVD. Watch the ‘New Rose’ video from the DVD.
Tracklist:
CD 1 & 2 LP:
O2 APOLLO MANCHESTER 03/11/22
I Feel Alright
You Take My Money
Help
Born To Kill
Stretcher Case
Feel The Pain
I Fall
Fan Club
Alone
Fish
1 Of The 2
Problem Child
Neat Neat Neat
Stab Yor Back
Sick Of Being Sick
See Her Tonite
You Know
New Rose
Pills
The Last Time
So Messed Up
CD 2:
O2 ACADEMY BIRMINGHAM 05/11/22
I Feel Alright
You Take My Money
Help
Born To Kill
Stretcher Case
Feel The Pain
I Fall
Fan Club
Alone
Fish
1 Of The 2
Problem Child
Neat Neat Neat
Stab Yor Back
Sick Of Being Sick
See Her Tonite
You Know
So Messed Up
New Rose
Pills
The Last Time
DVD as part of Ltd. 2CD+DVD package:
Featuring full live show filmed at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on November 3, 2022.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE