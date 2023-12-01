 The Damned To Return To Australia With Original Line-up in 2024 - Noise11.com
The Damned To Return To Australia With Original Line-up in 2024

by Paul Cashmere on December 1, 2023

in News

The Damned will be back in Australia in 2024 with the original line-up of Dave Vanian, Captain Sensible, Rat Scabies and Paul Gray.

The 2023 Australian tour features Dave Vanian and Captain Sensible. Rat and Paul will be joining the band for the final ever Australian tour.

In a statement rat Scabies said, “It seemed like the right time. We wanted to do this while we are all still upright, breathing and capable of doing it at a high level and challenge ourselves and each other for the fans. We will play the best of Machine Gun Etiquette ,The Black Album and Strawberries album and chuck in all the other classics. Paul’s playing great (just did the Professor and the Madmen album thing with him), as is Captain and Dave’s singing great too so it’s going to be amazing to be back”

TOUR DATES
Wed, March 20: The Tivoli, Brisbane
Thurs, March 21: Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Fri, March 22: Northcote Theatre, Melbourne
Sun, March 24: Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide
Tues, March 26: Astor Theatre, Perth

Presale: Tues, Dec 5 @ 9.00am local
Tickets on sale: Thurs, Dec 7 @ 9.00am local
metropolistouring.com/the-damned-2024

