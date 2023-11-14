 The Dandy Warhols To Return To Australia and New Zealand In 2024 - Noise11.com
The Dandy Warhols To Return To Australia and New Zealand In 2024

by Paul Cashmere on November 14, 2023

in News

The Dandy Warhols will tour Australia and New Zealand in 2024.

This will be the 15th tour for the band. The Dandy Warhols last toured Australia in 2022 with The Hoodoo Gurus. They are regular Australian visitors touring in 2019, 2016, 2014, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2008, 2005, 2004, 2003, 2001, 2000 and 1998.

Australia first noticed The Dandy Warhols with the release of ‘Not If You Were The Last Junkie On Earth’ in 1997.

‘Bohemian Like You’ also grabbed Australian airplay in 2000.

‘We Used to Be Friends’, ‘You Were The Last High’ and ‘Horny As A Dandy’ kept The Dandy Warhols radio active for a decade.

The Dandy Warhols dates are:

New Zealand
22 April, Auckland, Powerstation

Australia
25 April, Brisbane, The Tivoli
26 April, Adelaide, The Gov
28 April, Melbourne, The Forum
29 April, Perth, Astor Theatre
1 May, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

The Dandy Warhols will have a new album Rock Maker in 2024.

Noise11.com

