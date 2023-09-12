The Darkness To Tour With You Am I Doing ‘The Mystery of Tap’ - Noise11.com

The Darkness will return to Australia in February 2024 and You Am I will perform ‘The Mystery of Tap’, the tribute to Spinal Tap.
The Darkness will be celebrating 20 years of ‘Permission to Land’, their debut album released 7 July 2003. They will play the album from start to finish.
1. Black Shuck
2. Get Your Hands Off My Woman
3. Growing On Me
4. I Believe In A Thing Called Love
5. Love Is Only A Feeling
6. Givin Up
7. Stuck In A Rut
8. Friday Night
9. Love On The Rocks With No Ice
10. Holding My Own
“LET THERE BE ROCK”
THE DARKNESS CELEBRATING 20th ANNIVERSARY ‘PERMISSION TO LAND’ ALBUM
With Special Guests
You Am I performing ‘The Majesty of Tap’, DZ Deathrays & Cry Club
+ DJ Eleven & DJ Denim
Saturday 3 February
Festival Hall, Melbourne
Wednesday 7 February
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Saturday 10 February
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
