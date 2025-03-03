The Dead Daisies Cover Blues Classic ‘Crossroads’ - Noise11.com

The Dead Daisies have released their cover version of the Robert Johnson blues classic ‘Crossroads’.

Bass player Michael Devin said, “The song Crossroads, by Delta bluesman Robert Johnson has created a myth so large that it’s been etched into the very foundation of rock n roll lore – an artist selling one’s soul to the devil. In some Faustian bargain with Satan, they say Johnson gave up his soul in exchange for his musical genius. We’ve heard the story many times about many artists, but this is the first one. Many bands have covered this song…Cream, Van Halen, Steve Miller Band, The Doors. And now we’ve covered it in our own way.”

Robert Johnson released the original ‘Cross Road Blues’ in 1937. The song was recorded on 27 November, 1936 in San Antonio.

The song is about an intersection in the Mississippi Delta where Johnson allegedly sold his soul to the devil (despite there being no satanic references in the song).

The song was released as a 78rpm record with Johnson’s ‘Ramblin’ On My Mind’ on the b-side.

Elmore James later cover the song as ‘Standing At The Crossroads’ in 1954.

John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers (with Eric Clapton) covered the song in 1966 and then the most famous version of the song came Cream (with Eric Clapton again) covered it in 1966. Clapton also covered ‘Ramblin’ On My Mind’.

The Dead Daisies recorded the song in 2024 at the famed Muscle Shoals studio in Alabama during the ‘Light ‘Em Up’ sessions. The band was so inspired by their surroundings that they jammed a few blues songs while there, and this ‘Crossroads’ came from that time.

