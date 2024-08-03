The Dead Daisies Premiere Very AC/DC Sounding ‘I’m Gonna Ride’ - Noise11.com

The Dead Daisies are channelling AC/DC with their new song ‘I’m Gonna Ride’.

Founder David Lowy says, “We had a great time recording “Light ‘Em Up” in Nashville with Marti Frederiksen and can’t wait for you guys to hear the whole album. One of my favourites is “I’m Gonna Ride”, a no-nonsense Daisies style rock track. I’m looking forward to seeing you all on our UK & EU Tours!”

‘I’m Gonna Ride’ is the second instalment from the upcoming album ‘Light ‘Em Up’ recorded in Nashville with Marti Fredericksen.

Singer John Corabi says, “I’m Gonna Ride is a song about leaving your worries, and everyday stresses behind, getting on your Harley and cranking it up. It’s an anthem of the open roads and our next single from the “Light ‘Em Up” album.

The Dead Daisies is David Lowy’s band with a revolving list of members since the first album in 2013. Doug Aldrich, John Corabi, Michael Devin and Tommy Clufetos with David Lowy are The Dead Daisies 2024.

Aldrich is formerly of Dio, Whitesnake and Glenn Hughes band. Corabi is formerly of Motley Crue, Devin was also a member of Whitesnake and has recorded with Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Shooter Jennings. Clufetos has been the drummer for Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie and Black Sabbath.

‘Light ‘Em Up’ is the seventh album for The Dead Daisies.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

