The Dirty Three To Play First Hometown Melbourne Show Since 2016 For RISING - Noise11.com

RISING returns for 2024 with Melbourne’s The Dirty Three set to close the festival with their first hometown show since they last appeared at Sugar Mountain in 2016.

The Dirty Three is Warren Ellis (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds) with Jim White and Mick Turner.

The Dirty Three formed in 1992. Ellis had been a member of The Blackeyed Susans and Kim Salmon and the Surrealists before joining Cave in 1994. White also worked with The Blackeyed Susans and Kim Salmon. Turner at one time was a member of The Moodists with Dave Graney and Claire Moore.

The Dirty Three released their first album ‘Dirty Three’ in 1993 and in 2000 picked by an ARIA Award for Best Adult Alternative Album for their fifth album ‘Whatever You Love, You Are’.

To date, The Dirty Three have released eight albums. The most recent was ‘Toward The Low Sun’ in 2012.

The Dirty Three will close RISING with two shows in June at Hamer Hall.

RISING 2024 will feature 105 events, more than480 artists, 23 new commissions, 6 world premieres, and 8 Australian premieres.

RISING

1—16 June 2024

RISING subscribers presale from 12pm, Tuesday 12 March. Subscribe for instant presale access at rising.melbourne/subscribe General public tickets on sale 12pm, Thursday 14 March at rising.melbourne/subscribeBook tickets to three or more eligible events in one transaction via the RISING website and automatically get 15% off the standard ticket price. RISING is an initiative of the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria and Visit Victoria.

