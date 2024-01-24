The Doobie Brothers To Play Three Month North American Tour With Steve Winwood and Robert Cray - Noise11.com

The Doobie Brothers have announced 2024 dates across North America with Steve Winwood and Robert Cray joining them for selected shows.

The Doobie Brothers have been on tour around the world to mark their 50th anniversary. Australia got the tour in 2023.

This leg of the tour starts in Seattle on June 15 and ends August 30 in Salt Lake City.

The Doobie Brothers Tour Dates 2024

June 15 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheater **

June 16 – Ridgefield, WA RV 2 Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater **

June 18 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater **

June 20 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre **

June 22 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion **

June 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum **

June 25 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre **

June 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center **

June 29 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion **

June 30 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion **

July 2 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center **

July 3 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino and Resort **

July 6 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP **

July 8 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place **

July 10 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre **

July 11 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre **

July 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre **

July 14 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena **

July 30 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ++

July 31 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park ++

Aug. 3 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ++

Aug. 4 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ++

Aug. 6 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ++

Aug. 7 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ++

Aug. 9 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater ++

Aug. 10 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion ++

Aug. 12 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center ++

Aug. 13 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC ++

Aug. 15 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ++

Aug. 17 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ++

Aug. 18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ++

Aug. 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake ++

Aug. 22 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center ++

Aug. 24 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ++

Aug. 25 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ++

Aug. 27 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center ++

Aug. 29 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ++

Aug. 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater ++

**with Robert Cray

++with Steve Winwood

