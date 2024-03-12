 The Doors Alive To Return To Australia In October - Noise11.com
The Doors Alive

The Doors Alive from The Doors Alive website

The Doors Alive To Return To Australia In October

by Paul Cashmere on March 12, 2024

in News

Since 2008 The Doors Alive have been performing the music of The Doors with around 200 performances in 20 countries over that time.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Robby Krieger of The Doors:

The Doors Alive goes deeper than a covers band greatest hits show. The Doors Alive have performed ‘Spanish Caravan’ more than The Doors. The Doors ‘The Crystal Ship’ off the first album was rarely performed by The Doors, popping up sparingly and The Doors themselves only got around to performing ‘Blue Sunday’ four times before the death of Jim Morrison. Likewise ‘Ship of Fools’ only ever made it to a Doors setlist 16 times.

The Doors Alive most recent setlist from 17 February in the UK was:

Set 1:
Break On Through (to the Other Side) (from The Doors, 1967)
Touch Me (from The Soft Parade, 1969)
Alabama Song (Whisky Bar) (from The Doors, 1967)
Back Door Man (from The Doors, 1967)
The Crystal Ship (from The Doors, 1967)
Ship of Fools (from Morrison Hotel, 1970)
Blue Sunday (from Morrison Hotel, 1970)
Love Her Madly (from L.A. Woman, 1971)

Set 2:
People Are Strange (from Strange Days, 1967)
Spanish Caravan (from Waiting for the Sun, 1968)
Light My Fire (from The Doors, 1967)
Riders on the Storm (from L.A. Woman, 1971)
L.A. Woman (from L.A. Woman, 1971)

Encore:
The End (from The Doors, 1967)

October 25, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
October 26, Perth, Astor Theatre
October 31, Brisbane, The Tivoli
November 1, Tweed Heads, Twin Towns
November 2, Toowoomba, Empire Theatre
November 8, Adelaide, The Gov
November 9, Melbourne, The Palms At Crown
November 13, Auckland, Powerstation

Noise11.com

