 The Doors Cash Up In Publishing Sale - Noise11.com
Robby Krieger of The Doors Melbourne 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robby Krieger of The Doors Melbourne 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Doors Cash Up In Publishing Sale

by Music-News.com on January 25, 2023

in News

The Doors have sold an exhaustive slate of branding and publishing rights in a “monumental” deal.

Indie publisher Primary Wave Music has acquired rights previously owned by guitarist Robby Krieger and the estate of late keyboarding Ray Manzarek in relation to the band’s publishing catalogue, master recordings, trademarks, merchandising options and income.

As reported by Rolling Stone magazine, the rights owed to drummer John Densmore and late frontman Jim Morrison were not included in the sale, and Primary Wave is yet to reveal how much they paid.

In a statement, Krieger said: “After 58 years, and the most magical of times, I’ve decided to sell my share of The Doors to Primary Wave.

“This will enable me to help the many charities I’ve been involved with, and some new ones too. I know Primary Wave cares about music, art, and about helping legacies go to even bigger levels.

“Our longtime Doors manager Jeff Jampol will still be protecting our legacy in partnership with Primary Wave, so I’m comfortable and happy with the future of The Doors.”

Meanwhile, Manzarek’s widow Dorothy added that the family were “happy” with the agreement.

She said in her own statement: “Ray and I spent a lot of time discussing the future of The Doors’ legacy, and how to handle things after he departed this plane.

“Our family has worked patiently to find the right partners to continue Ray’s lifelong efforts in protecting and promoting his art, and now we are happy to have finally come to an agreement with Primary Wave.

“Under the continued guidance of our manager, Jeff Jampol, Primary Wave will be the right partners in this endeavor to build future generations of new Doors fans.”

The group was first formed in 1965 and stayed together until 1973, reuniting five years later.

With Morrison, they released six studio albums, starting with 1967’s self-titled debut and ending with ‘L.A. Woman’ in 1971.

They continued as a trio after his death, going onto release ‘Other Voices’ and ‘Full Circle’ in 1971 and 1972 respectively, before getting back together for 1978’s ‘An American Prayer’, which saw them set some of their late frontman’s spoken word recordings to music.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Judy Collins
Judy Collins To Perform Intimate Australian Dates In Addition To Wildflower Shows

Judy Collins has added a series of shows in addition to her full album performances of her classic ‘Wildflowers’ for Australia in March.

1 day ago
Aretha box set Aretha Franklin
Dumb Media Falls For Aretha Franklin Parody Story Hook Line And Sinker

How dumb are major media outlets who published a parody site post about an Aretha Franklin song as fact today. I’m looking at you Jonesy and Amanda on WSFM.

1 day ago
Top Topham
Anthony ‘Top’ Topham, the Original Yardbirds Guitarist, Dead At Age 75

Anthony ‘Top’ Topham, the first guitarist for The Yardbirds, has died just two weeks after his successor Jeff Beck. He was 75.

1 day ago
David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
BREAKING NEWS: David Crosby Dies At Age 81

Rock legend David Crosby has died at the age of 81. Crosby was a founder of The Byrds and later teamed with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash for Crosby, Stills & Nash and later Neil Young for Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

5 days ago
The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
The Rolling Stones Join Tik Tok

The Rolling Stones have joined TikTok. The Stones back catalogue is now available to soundtrack clips on the video-sharing platform for the first time.

6 days ago
Brian Cadd performs at the APIA Good Times Tour 2015 at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday 24 June 2015
Cadd, Morris, Shorrock, Schneider and Anderson Sing For The Wayside Chapel

Australian songwriting legend Brian Cadd and music educator Jamie Rigg have written a song for the Wayside Chapel and put an all-star cast together to perform it.

6 days ago
Rolling Stones Grrr Live
The Rolling Stones Share New Version of ‘Wild Horses’

The Rolling Stones have shared a live version of ‘Wild Horses’ from their greatest hits-style LP 'GRRR Live!'.

January 17, 2023