 The Final Sweet Album Is Called ‘Full Circle’ - Noise11.com
Sweet Full Circle

The Final Sweet Album Is Called ‘Full Circle’

by Paul Cashmere on July 23, 2024

in News

Sweet will release their final album ‘Full Circle’ in September.

‘Full Circle’ will conclude 53 years of recording for Sweet from the first album ‘Funny How Sweet Co-Co Can Be’ in 1971.

The last album with the original line-up of Steve Priest, Andy Scott and Mick Tucker was the ninth album ‘Identity Crisis’ in 1982. The last album with original singer Brian Connolly was ‘Level Headed’ (featuring ‘Love Is Like Oxygen’) in 1978. Since 1992, Andy Scott has recorded under the name Andy Scott’s Sweet.

Andy Scott is the last surviving member of the original Sweet. Brian Connolly died from a heart attack in 1997 at age 51. Steve Priest died in 2020 at age 72 and Mick Tucker died in 2002 at age 54.

Sweet ‘Full Circle’ tracklisting:

01. Circus
02. Don’t Bring Me Water
03. Burning Like A Falling Star
04. Changes
05. Defender
06. Everything
07. Destination Hannover
08. Rising Up
09. Fire In My Heart
10. Coming Home
11. Full Circle

Noise11.com

