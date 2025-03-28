 The Fray Add Extra Sydney and Melbourne Dates - Noise11.com
The Fray Facebook photo

The Fray Facebook photo

The Fray Add Extra Sydney and Melbourne Dates

by Paul Cashmere on March 28, 2025

in News

Anticipation for The Fray certainly exceeded expectations with shows selling so fast that second shows have already been announced for Sydney and Melbourne.

The Fray have extended their time in Australia with new shows now on 9 December in Melbourne and then back to Sydney for a 10 December date.

The Fray announced the tour on Tuesday 25 March. It will be their first time in Australia since 2012.

The Fray’s most recent music is ‘The Fray Is Back’ EP from 2024.

THE FRAY AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2025

Wednesday 3rd December
Metro City, Perth WA

Friday 5th December
Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD

Saturday 6th December
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Sunday 7th December
The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday 9th December
The Forum, Melbourne VIC
***NEW SHOW JUST ANNOUNCED***

Wednesday 10th December
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
***NEW SHOW JUST ANNOUNCED***

TEG MJR PRE-SALE:
Friday 28th March 10.00am > Tuesday 1st April 9.00am (local time)

