 The Hottest Pie Hundred Is Back For A Second Year - Noise11.com
Hottest Pie Hundred

Hottest Pie Hundred

The Hottest Pie Hundred Is Back For A Second Year

by Noise11.com on December 24, 2024

in News

When National Pies held its first annual Hottest Pie Hundred for 2024 the contest had over 3000 entries.

National Pires CEO Geraldine Tebbutt said, “We were really overwhelmed by how many people loved our pie themed playlist in 2024. Thousands of people entered the National Pies competition and voted for their favourite pie song. Now we’re excited to continue the tradition, and we hope pie lovers across the country will enjoy the new Hottest Pie Hundred playlist for 2025!”

The Pie Chart is back for a 2025 reveal with some new songs in the playlist including Berry Pie from Dolly Parton, Shoefly Pie by Zac Brown Band and It’s a Wonderful Day for Pie from the cast of Family Guy.”

The big reveal will happen at 5pm on National Pie Day, 23 January 2025.

Voting is now open until 19 January 2025 with a fun prize on offer of 100 pies and 100 beers.

There are plenty of Australian songs to choose including ‘Cherry Pie’ by Daddy Cool, ‘Piece of the Pie’ by Boom Crash Opera, ‘Blueberry Pie’ by Shane Nicholson and ‘Porcupine Pie’ by The Wiggles.

Cast your vote at https://tasmanianbakeries.com.au/hottest-pie-hundred

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , ,

Related Posts

Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Robbie Williams To Perform For Sydney New Years Eve Show

Robbie Williams has returned to Australia for a performance at the ABC’s New Years Eye show from Sydney.

December 23, 2024
Dear Evan Hansen
Dear Evan Hansen Is A Difficult Story Told Extremely Well

I haven’t see the movie ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ but reviews were not great and it was a box office failure. From what I read, nepotism in casting and a superficial interpretation of the original storyline meant the translation to movie missed the point. That said, the stage show hits the mark.

December 22, 2024
Leo Sayer performs at Hamer Hall on Friday 24 June 2016.
Watch Leo Sayer’s Meredith Performance From 7 December 2024

70s legend Leo Sayer took his celebrated classics to the Meredith Music Festival earlier this month.

December 19, 2024
Wanstock Is Back For 2025 With The Babys and Baby Animals

Wanstock, Geoff Wansbrough’s celebration of the pub rock era, will return to Doncaster in Melbourne in 2025 with not only Britain’s The Babys but also Australia’s Baby Animals, Taxiride featuring Jason Singh, Mi-Sex and Ted Mulry Gang.

December 19, 2024
What To Expect From The 2025 Kylie Minogue Tour

Kylie Minogue has teased details of her upcoming 2025 tour.

December 18, 2024
Brett Garsed Noise11 interview 2024
Brett Garsed Didn’t Know Who Ozzie and Harriet Was When He Joined Nelson

Australian guitarist Brett Garsed had no idea of the legacy of the Nelson family when he joined Matthew and Gunnar Nelson’s band Nelson in the mid 80s.

December 16, 2024
Ruby Rogers
Jimmy Barnes Granddaughter Ruby Rodgers Premieres Her Debut Song ‘Hits The Heart’

Ruby Rodgers, the 15-year old daughter of Mahalia Barnes and Ben Rodgers and the granddaughter of Jane and Jimmy Barnes, has released her debut single ‘Hits The Heart’.

December 13, 2024