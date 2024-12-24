The Hottest Pie Hundred Is Back For A Second Year - Noise11.com

When National Pies held its first annual Hottest Pie Hundred for 2024 the contest had over 3000 entries.

National Pires CEO Geraldine Tebbutt said, “We were really overwhelmed by how many people loved our pie themed playlist in 2024. Thousands of people entered the National Pies competition and voted for their favourite pie song. Now we’re excited to continue the tradition, and we hope pie lovers across the country will enjoy the new Hottest Pie Hundred playlist for 2025!”

The Pie Chart is back for a 2025 reveal with some new songs in the playlist including Berry Pie from Dolly Parton, Shoefly Pie by Zac Brown Band and It’s a Wonderful Day for Pie from the cast of Family Guy.”

The big reveal will happen at 5pm on National Pie Day, 23 January 2025.

Voting is now open until 19 January 2025 with a fun prize on offer of 100 pies and 100 beers.

There are plenty of Australian songs to choose including ‘Cherry Pie’ by Daddy Cool, ‘Piece of the Pie’ by Boom Crash Opera, ‘Blueberry Pie’ by Shane Nicholson and ‘Porcupine Pie’ by The Wiggles.

Cast your vote at https://tasmanianbakeries.com.au/hottest-pie-hundred

