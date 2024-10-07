 The Hu Cover Iron Maiden - Noise11.com
The Hu

The Hu

The Hu Cover Iron Maiden

by Paul Cashmere on October 8, 2024

in News

Mongolian metal band The Hu have recorded a cover of Iron Maiden’s ‘The Trooper’.

In a statement they announced, “The Hu is thrilled to be on Iron Maiden’s Future Past Tour in North America. For us, this tour represents an important milestone for the Mongolian music industry and a historical step towards world stage. As a special thank you, and out of huge respect as fans of the band, we covered their legendary song ‘The Trooper’ and are happy to be sharing that with you ahead of this tour!”

Check out The Hu’s version of ‘The Trooper’:

The Hu are touring North America with Iron Maiden on the ‘Future Past’ tour. The North America dates started in San Deigo in October 4. The Hu finish up with Maiden on 17 November in San Antonio. Iron Maiden then have four more shows in Mexico, Columbia and Chile finishing up in Santiago on 27 and 28 November.

Iron Maiden will begin their Run For Your Lives world tour in Budapest, Hungary in May 2025.

Noise11.com

