The Hu Cover Iron Maiden - Noise11.com

Mongolian metal band The Hu have recorded a cover of Iron Maiden’s ‘The Trooper’.

In a statement they announced, “The Hu is thrilled to be on Iron Maiden’s Future Past Tour in North America. For us, this tour represents an important milestone for the Mongolian music industry and a historical step towards world stage. As a special thank you, and out of huge respect as fans of the band, we covered their legendary song ‘The Trooper’ and are happy to be sharing that with you ahead of this tour!”

Check out The Hu’s version of ‘The Trooper’:

The Hu are touring North America with Iron Maiden on the ‘Future Past’ tour. The North America dates started in San Deigo in October 4. The Hu finish up with Maiden on 17 November in San Antonio. Iron Maiden then have four more shows in Mexico, Columbia and Chile finishing up in Santiago on 27 and 28 November.

Iron Maiden will begin their Run For Your Lives world tour in Budapest, Hungary in May 2025.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

